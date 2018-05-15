Action Renewables and Vayu Energy launch roadshow of renewable energy workshops

Following the success of their most recent workshop held in Cookstown in May, Action Renewables and Vayu Energy have teamed up to launch a series of events geared toward renewable electricity generators across Northern Ireland, beginning on 24th May 2018 at Edenmore Golf and Country Club, Craigavon.

The seminar will offer guidance for over 100 owners of wind, solar, anaerobic digestion and biomass technologies generating renewable electricity across Northern Ireland as the new Integrated Single Electricity Market (I-SEM) gears up to go live in October 2018. When implemented, I-SEM will comprise of 20 countries, coupled by 38 cross-border interconnectors.

With the assistance of a unique joint offering from Action Renewables and Vayu Energy, who provide on-going customer service for renewable generators, ensuring maximum value with minimal hassle for those keen to achieve an attractive return on their energy produced, the intricacies of I-SEM will be discussed with opportunities for questions and answers from experts in the field.

WHEN: Thursday 24th May 2018

TIME: 12.30pm – 2.45pm

WHERE: Edenmore Golf and Country Club

70 Drumnabreeze Road, Craigavon BT67 0RH

RSVP: [email protected]

TICKET COST: Free

