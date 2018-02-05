Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Leads New Year Trade Mission to India

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Sam Nicholson (centre right) joins Peter McKeever from Long Meadow Cider, Kerrie Walker from New Found Joy and Damien McCrory from Kestrel Foods.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is leading a major trade mission to India with 11 ambitious local companies seeking new business opportunities for 2018

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is spearheading a major business delegation to India this week with 11 ambitious local businesses seeking to secure and grow their export links and trade to the subcontinent.

The move is part of a series of outward-focused business initiatives designed by the Council as part of its commitment to drive business growth and opportunity for local businesses.

The companies, which include Long Meadow Cider, OBE Waste & Agri Engineering, Linwoods, Glen Dimplex and Kestrel Foods, span a variety of industry sectors and will visit Chennai in Eastern India over five days as part of a delegation focused on building new trade links, export and sourcing opportunities.

The Council-led delegation will also be exploring opportunities to encourage inward investment from India to the ABC region as part of the programme.

Last year, ABC Council supported an 18-strong company mission to Great Britain as part of its Export to GB Programme, delivering a combined sales pitch of more than £1 million.

A separate export mission to North America is planned later in 2018.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said: “Developing an outstanding, thriving local economy which supports inward investment, stimulates start-ups and new business growth is our key priority.

“Great Britain and India represent two outstanding areas of growth and export exploration and we are delighted to support more than 30 forward-thinking local businesses keen to tap into these new pipeline opportunities, further develop existing relationships and source new income streams.

“An additional focus of our delegation will be to promote the wider ABC region to drive renewed inward investment, improving job creation and economic prosperity for everyone.”

In addition to delivering direct trade missions, ABC Council also supports businesses in developing targeted export action plans, delivering business mentoring programmes, workshops and sales prospecting advice.

Councillor Joe Nelson, Chair of Council’s Economic Development and Regeneration Committee, said: “We are proactively developing and delivering initiatives which directly enable local companies to be responsive and adaptable to today’s changing economic landscape, and ready to seek, create and secure valuable opportunities.

“Our unique combination of strengths puts us in an outstanding growth position to deliver a vibrant, prosperous and growth-oriented local economy.”

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough recently revealed that up to 8,000 new jobs will be created in the borough by 2026.

For more information, please visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

