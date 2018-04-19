A look at the most advanced buildings

Architectural design is everchanging. Architects and project managers are able to make more informed decisions about the structure of the building, taking into account many different factors — including climate, materials and overall building use. We investigate some of the most advanced buildings across the globe:

Burj Khalifa, Dubai

The tallest structure in the world stands at 2,722 ft. It is the Burj Khalifa, situated in Dubai. Starting construction in 2004 and finalising the project in 2008, many decisions had to be made to ensure that this neo-futurism structure was able to serve its purpose, acknowledging that it would be a free-standing building and understanding the hot climate it would be situated in.

The people of Dubai rely on their underground networks to bring them fresh water. Plants are subject to desalination to retrieve sea water and turn it into fresh — it is then pumped to skyscrapers. When the water hits the Burj, it is distributed to every corner of every floor on every level. However, with 163 floors, this can become a complicated process, which shows us just how special the Burj Khalifa actually is in terms of design.

When designing this structure, planners decided that one pump would be disastrous for the building. They projected that forcing water high up would take extreme pressure, which could then lead the pipes to explode. To counter this problem, they came up with a plan to help the water flow up the building in different stages.

The water from the tower basement, flows up to the 40th floor. Here, there is a reservoir station which continues to a series of 200,000-gallon tanks until it reaches the top of the building. As the water reaches the top, the water then travels back down under its own weight — it is said that 946,000 litres of water are supplied per day which also helps the building stay cool in the hot climate.

Because of where the structure is located, it must be able to stay cool and be non-susceptible to the heat of the desert. Therefore, another water supply — an ice-chilled water system which is the first of its kind to be used in the Middle East — has also been implemented to enable substantial energy savings.

Taipei 101, Taiwan

Taipei 101 was once the tallest building in the world, before the Burj Khalifa was erected in 2008. It is a platinum certified Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and up until 2016, this structure had the fastest elevator on the planet — it could travel from the 5th to the 89th floor in 37 seconds!

In Taiwan, there are a range of buildings. Everything from traditional builds, like Fort Provintia, to ultra-modern constructions, like the Tuntex Sky Tower which looks as though it belongs in Batman’s Gotham City. But what makes it so spectacular? Starting construction in 1999 and ending in 2004, the Taipei has 101 floors (if the name had not given it away) and is 1,666 ft in height — but the environmental factors that took over its design has changed the way we build for good.

Unfortunately, Taiwan is prone to natural disasters. When it comes to Taipei 101, the structure can withstand high winds of 134 mph, which is due to the model prioritising resistance through the use of curtain walls, protected glass and high-performance steel. The walls can provide heat and ultraviolet protection by blocking external heat by 50%.

The building is strong and secure. It consists of 36 columns of steel, eight of which are known as mega columns which have 10,000 pounds of concrete per inch. Within Taipei 101, there are outrigger trusses every eight floors which connect to the columns within the exterior to ensure secure resistance from probable natural disasters in and around Taiwan.

Apple Park, Campus 2, California

International tech-giant, Apple, recently moved premises. Worth a staggering $234.7bn, the company, which is now one of the biggest on the planet, was able to invest a further $5bn into a new building and move its tremendous workforce into a circular futuristic structure. The new office-space, which opened in April 2017 midway through construction, is made up of 175 acres — and is even bigger than The Pentagon.

The building is truly equipped for efficiency and being eco-friendly. the entire roof is made of solar panels, which has allowed it to become one of the most efficient buildings in the world in terms of energy saving. The solar panels are capable of generating 17 megawatts of power (75% during peak daytime) and the company has aims to make the complex entirely powered by renewable energy in the future. Another four megawatts are powered through the use of biofuel and natural gas within the complex, using Bloom Energy Servers which are popular within the Californian region, with Google, Yahoo and Wal-Mart using them, too.

Natural energy and power has also been incorporated in the design. The use of natural heating, ventilation and air control (HVAC) has been highly prioritised for the design of this structure. To achieve this, air is allowed to flow freely between the inside and outside of the building, which can help assist for nine months of the entire year — highlighting the importance of such features in the DNA of design.

It’s likely that we will see more buildings that follow in the footsteps of the above. For example, London is set to have 13 new skyscrapers by 2026 — we know that these will be designed to uphold the ethical requirements for a modern-day structure

