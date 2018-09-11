A ‘guilt free chocolate bar’ for Cancer Fund for Children is now available in advance of this year’s Hans Sloane Chocolate and Fine Food Festival

Leading children’s cancer charity, Cancer Fund for Children has teamed up with local artisan chocolatier Geri Martin of The Chocolate Manor to produce a select number of bespoke Cancer Fund for Children charity chocolate bars now on sale in conjunction with the Finnebrogue Artisan Hans Sloane Chocolate and Fine Food Festival, scheduled to be held in Killyleagh on 15th & 16th September.

An integral part of the past two Killyleagh Chocolate Festivals, Geri was approached by the festival’s organising committee with an offer so sweet she couldn’t refuse. “At The Chocolate Manor we aim to #DoGoodWithFood whenever we can, so I was honoured to partner with Cancer Fund for Children to create a unique chocolate bar specifically branded for the charity. Our ‘guilt free’ chocolate bars will be available to purchase at both the Hans Sloane Chocolate and Fine Food Festival and Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic centre Daisy Lodge and aim to raise much-needed funds as well as awareness of the great work the charity does across the Island of Ireland,” Geri said.

“We are delighted to be working with Geri in producing a delicious Cancer Fund for Children charity chocolate bar,” said Jane Hoare, Fundraising Manager, Cancer Fund for Children. “Like all charities, we rely on donations – large and small – to support local children living with cancer and their families. The proceeds generated from the sale of these sweet treats will be extremely beneficial to our charity in making sure as many families as possible can continue to receive the practical, financial and emotional support we offer during difficult times.”

The chocolate bar will sell for £2 with 50% of the cost going directly to Cancer Fund for Children, whose specialist team offer support for children and young people who have been diagnosed with cancer, or who are living with a parent who has been affected by the disease. “We felt like the production and sale of a chocolate bar was the perfect way to raise funds in conjunction with the upcoming Hans Sloane Chocolate & Fine Food Festival,” added Jane. “The event will be attended by hundreds of families from across Northern Ireland and further afield, and with 3 young people diagnosed with cancer every week in Northern Ireland, it seemed fitting to raise funds in such a unique, family-friendly way.”

Cancer Fund for Children has been the charity partner of the Hans Sloane Chocolate and Fine Food Festival for the last four festivals. As part of this partnership an astounding £61,000 has been raised for the charity through auctions at the biennial Chocolate Ball as well as activities and generous donations made throughout the festival weekend.

“Our charity receives less than 0.5% of its funding from the local government, so the funds raised by the Chocolate Festival committee and guests have made a massive impact to the families we support. It costs £1,000 to provide a family coming to terms with the devastating impact of a cancer diagnosis with a therapeutic short break at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle. Over the years the funds raised by the Hans Sloane Chocolate Festival have helped provide over 60 families with the space and time they need to reconnect and rest during an exhausting and difficult time in their lives,” Jane concluded.

The Finnebrogue Artisan Hans Sloane Chocolate and Fine Food Festival will take place at 15th & 16th September from 12pm – 6pm.

Visitors are encouraged to dig deep to donate through various donation points and by purchasing a charity chocolate bar from Chocolate Manor during the festival.

