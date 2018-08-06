A Guide to Setting up a Limited Company

When starting out new in the contracting world, it’s essential that you get all the help you can get, whether you feel like you know everything or have no idea how to move forward. Taking a look at what other contractors have done when they started out is a great way to get started or following our simple guide!

Brookson bring you a quick guide on how to get set up and get the ball moving with limited companies.

Name

Setting up a limited company always starts at the same point, setting up a name. Without a name you’ll be stuck at step one for quite a while. Unlike sole traders, limited companies cannot have the same names, so when deciding what you want to call your company, it has to be unique and fresh. While Companies House ensures that you can’t use anything offensive or anything that includes sensitive words or phrases, you’re free to choose whatever name that fits you and your industry. Here’s a few tips to help in the naming process:

Avoid long and confusing names, stick to catchy, short names that people will remember

Make sure it’s easy to pronounce

Could it be easy to misspell? Very important if your website domain shares the same name!

Stick to either Traditional Company Names (Names that tell you what the business does), Descriptive (What the company does and how they do it) or Unique (Such as Google or Yahoo, names that don’t describe what they do)

Directors

Every limited company needs a minimum of one director who will be responsible for making sure the company is run correctly. If you’re setting it up yourself that’s most likely going to be you but you can have more if you’d like.

As a director you’re legally responsible for the company and how it conducts business, meaning if the company breaks the law, you’ll be legally responsible and will face the penalties. With multiple directors, you normally pick an area to be responsible for and ensure its written down.

Once the directors are decided all must provide their ‘usual residential address’ while also providing a ‘director’s service address’ to be entered onto the public record. Which acts as an correspondence address for any notices sent to the director. It can be usual if you don’t want your personal residential address on the public record.

Lastly, ensure that every step of the way, you have the advice and expertise of a specialist contractor accountant to ensure that no mistake is made, as you'll come to regret it later down the line.

