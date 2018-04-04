A Guide To Monetising Your Online Business

This is a great time to be an online entrepreneur with the technology at your disposal, large numbers of consumers searching for products and services and any number of tools available to let you set up your business at a low cost. It’s still the case however that the majority of online business ventures fail in their first few months of operation.

So, with all the advantages we just mentioned why is that the case?

There can be many reasons that an online business fails, it might get lost in the sea of competition in a saturated market space, the appearance and usability of the website might not be up to scratch, the service or product you are selling might not be appealing to its target market, and the list goes on.

In truth setting up your online business is the easy part; the real skill comes in monetising your business and achieving sustainable growth over several years. Here are some ways in which you can separate yourself from the crowd and start making money from your online business.

Provide Great Content

No matter how good your service or product is it wont matter unless your website offers visitors great content that will inform them and hold their interest long enough for them to convert into customers. Provide your target market with more than they expect, and they will place their trust in your brand and be sure to come back once they are at the buying stage of their cycle. A good example of content being used well is Uni Baggage based in Belfast. They are a luggage delivery service and one of their main target audiences is students, so they have written hundreds of blog posts and guides giving students information on what to pack for university, which universities to apply to as well as entertaining pieces on how to survive fresher’s week etc. This content builds a relationship with their audience and establishes trust in their brand.

Use Social Media

So many businesses these days create a Facebook, Twitter and Instagram account simply because they see their competitors doing it and it seems like the thing to do. Having these accounts is useless however if you don’t know how to use them properly. If you want to set them up and forget about it then you are better off having no social media presence at all. If you aren’t sure about how to use social media to promote your business, there are lots of courses available for you to learn the ropes and there are good examples of business doing it right. Serendipity, a bridal boutique in Fivemiletown is a good example of social media being utilised to promote new stock ranges, competitions and earn likes and shares by featuring brides in their dresses on their big day. Check out their Facebook page to get an idea of how powerful social media can be to elevate your brand to the next level.

Use Your Influence

If you are an influencer within a particular industry such as a travel or food blogger then it can be hard to know how to monetise your passion. Once you have established a sizable audience through the first 2 tactics we have looked then you will be in a good position to benefit from affiliate marketing which can be a good source of income for your blog. Affiliate marketing is basically where you add a link to a product or service on your website and if someone clicks on it and ends up buying it then the owner of that website will pay you a commission. It’s a very simple method of generating income and there is not much you need to do. Just be sure to let your visitors know that you are linking to those sites for affiliate purposes and it’s always a good idea to only link to websites that are closely related to your niche. A good rule to live by when affiliate marketing is to only link to products and services you have used or would use yourself. Credibility is vital for any online business and you don’t want to put your visitors off with irrelevant or low-quality links.

Offer Something Valuable for Free

A great way to earn trust and to establish a relationship with your visitors is to offer them something for free that would usually cost them £40-£50. The best way to do that is to create a guide or eBook relevant to your industry and offer it for free. If you are a digital marketer for example this could be a guide on how to optimise your website so that it performs better in Google. It would usually cost money to find out these kinds of tips either through a training course or paying someone to do it for them, but you are offering it for free. All they have to do is provide their name and email address and you will send it through to them. Neil Patel is master of this, offering free guides and ebooks on his blog. The thing to remember when doing this is that what you offer must be of significant value. If you offer 10 SEO optimisation tips that they could find on any blog then it wont generate much interest but if you can offer them specific advice based on their own website and particular niche then you are establishing a trust in your brand and once they are ready to invest they will remember you and you have also now added a new contact to your email list.

When it comes to monetising your online business a lot of the best strategies take time both to implement and to reap the rewards. You have to offer your audience quality in terms of content and engagement and trust that it will win you their repeated business further down the line.

Category: Articles, Digital Marketing, Start a Business