7 UP for the Peugeot 5008.

The general trend of car sales is downward. I question this as I am finding more and more manufacturers aiming their new models at different levels in the marketplace. The trend for 7 seaters has moved away from boxy van like vehicles to SUV’s, this was once the main market for Volvo XC90, but now we have the Skoda Kodiaq and the Peugeot 5008 over the same seating capacity.

Peugeot have been upping their game with the 3008 and the 5008 fitting into the very competitive SUV market.

The 5008 on test was a 130bhp 1199cc 3 cylinder turbocharged example. I was quite surprised by this engine as I thought it may not have enough power to cope with a fully laden car. I was wrong. The engine revs freely without any fuss. The six-speed gearbox is geared to suit the engine, which makes the 5008 easy to drive and at home in the City as well as been a fairly competent cruiser.

The interior, is, well just what you want from a seven – seater. While SUVs might hold more visual appeal than boxy people carriers of old, they also tend to be less spacious on the inside.

This is not a trap the 5008 has fallen into, because whatever way you cut it this car’s interior is deeply impressive. For that you can thank not only the size of the car, but the clever design of the seats. The rearmost row for example can fold down into the floor to give a generous amount of boot space, as you’d expect.

However, Peugeot has designed them to be completely removable too, creating yet more room for luggage if needed. You can also fold the second row of seats and the passenger seat in order to carry long loads, in-car storage is excellent, and even with all seats in place there’s still enough room in the boot for a few bags of shopping.

On the road the Peugeot is good as a practical large SUV can be, it was not designed to be a sports or performance car. The driving position is good, I am not so sure about Peugeots small steering wheel which feels nicely direct but completely lacking in feel. Body lean is well controlled and with the onboard parking camera the 5008 is easy to park.

While Peugeot doesn’t offer a four-wheel-drive 5008, you can order one with its grip control electronic traction control and all-season tyres. This doesn’t turn it into a hardcore off-roader, but does provide an extra level of reassurance during the winter months.

The Peugeot 5008 does fulfil all it is designed to do and would be a great family vehicle. With economy figures of around 48 miles per gallon it also makes sense. The Model I tested was the Allure which had a good specification and had a few extras, Metallic Paint (£525) a Black Diamond Roof (£280) Smartphone charging plate (£120) and a Motorised Tailgate+ keyless open and go (£750). On the road price £27,695. No it’s not cheap.

Category: Articles, Motoring