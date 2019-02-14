7 Alternative Events for Valentine’s Day in Northern Ireland

Valentine’s Day, the time when all the ‘smug marrieds’ take the opportunity to overdo the romance and bestow hearts and flowers on their significant other, often displaying their affection at your favourite restaurant which has designed a special menu to celebrate.

Nice.

However, if you’re not in the mood to watch the inevitable proposal, or the thought of seeing one more red rose sends you into a flat spin, but you don’t want to sit in front of the television, then we’ve found a number of alternative events for you to enjoy.

Take to the ice

Belfast Giants take on Glasgow Clan on February 14, 2019 in the Challenge Cup Semi Final for the second and deciding leg. Doors open at the SSE Arena at 6pm with face off at 7pm. Tickets are £10.00 for adults and £5.00 for children and can be booked here https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/challenge-cup-semi-final-belfast-giants-v-glasgow-clan

Rock it out

Yorkshire Glam Rock and Pop Band Smokie bring their European Four Corners tour to Belfast this Valentine’s Day. With forty years’ experience of entertaining audiences, they are sure to have you clapping along to their greatest hits in the Waterfront Hall.

Tickets are priced from £23.50 to £30.00 and available from https://www.songkick.com/concerts/34392999-smokie-at-waterfront-hall

Get your geek on

With over 180 events across 50 venues, the Northern Ireland Science Festival is back from February 14th to 24th, 2019. Opening day evening events include a Beers and Careers event at Ormeau Baths, Hear Your Genes Evolve at QUB, When Something Happens – VR and Dome experience at Armagh Planetarium, but with 39 events throughout the day there’s something for everyone.

Many events are free, and the full programme can be found here https://nisciencefestival.com/programme.php

Do it in Style

Whether you’re in a couple, single, or want to celebrate with colleagues, Women in Business are hosting the ‘Love Me Ball’ in the spectacular setting of St. Anne’s Cathedral. Promising a night of world-class entertainment with a scrumptious five course gala banquet and a chance to win fabulous prizes, this event will raise vital funds for their work supporting women to reach their full potential.

Tickets are prized at £120 and can be purchased from https://www.womeninbusinessni.com/Events/WIB-Events/Large-Events/The-Love-Me-Ball.aspx

Just Run

If that’s a thought you should have heeded during your love life, now you can. The ‘I Love Running 5k’ sets off at 7pm on February 14, 2019 at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, Belfast.

Full details and entry fees can be found on the website https://www.timeoutdoors.com/events/runs/I-Love-Running-5K

Dark and Deadly

DME Promotions present Decapitated and guests at Voodoo, Belfast at 7pm on February 14, 2019. Sounds like the perfect gig if romance is the last thing you want to face this Valentine’s and tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.ie and outlets nationwide for £18.00.

Leg-warmers at the ready

Billed as the perfect antidote to Valentine’s or a new twist on dating, the Roller Disco is back at The Mac February 14th, 2019 from 7pm. With U105’s Carolyn Stewart DJing, tickets are available priced £15.00 for skaters, and £5.00 for Non-skaters https://themaclive.com/event/valentines-roller-disco1

