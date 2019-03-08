5 Ways to Ensure Fire Safety at Your Manufacturing Site

A manufacturing site can be a dangerous place if proper safety standards are not implemented and maintained at all times. Something as simple and common as a spark from a welding job can lead to fires that can wreak havoc in the manufacturing unit, destroying costly business property, injuring employees and even causing loss of life in extreme scenarios. In order to safeguard both your financial interests and the lives of those that work under you, here are five effective ways to ensure fire safety at any manufacturing unit.

Train Your Employees for Safer Handling of Hot Work

By training all your employees with a simple hot work passport course, you will be able to boost the fire safety standards of your manufacturing unit to a great degree. Taking the course provided by CE Safety Ltd as an example, it’s not just suitable for the workers that directly handle hot work, but also managers, supervisors and safety officers in charge of the manufacturing unit and its safety as well, so that they can do their job better and know when someone is doing something that can potentially cause a fire.

In general, though, the hot work passport or permit is particularly essential for workers that handle jobs such as brazing, soldering, disc cutting and wheel grinding. The handling of gas cutters, electric welders, blowtorches, tar boilers and any other equipment with an open flame, that can potentially start a fire, requires adequate training and that is precisely what the hot work passport course is meant for.

Hold Employees Responsible for Negligence

If an accidental fire is caused due to the negligence of an employee, he/she should be held accountable for it under legal clauses. The presence of such a clause itself is usually enough to keep the workers on their toes regarding the maintenance of fire safety regulations in the manufacturing unit.

Get Your Fire Risks Assessed Professionally

Take the help of professionals and get your entire manufacturing site assessed for potential fire hazards to prevent future incidents from ever occurring in the first place. An annual inspection is recommended, but reassessments right after an overhaul or upgrade of the factory is also advised.

Get to Know the Fire Safety Rules, Regulations and Guidelines Set by the Authorities

Your factory must maintain the rules and regulations set on paper by the authorities and the fire department, so acquaint yourself, your managers and supervisors with these rules and regulations to both ensure safety against fire hazards and legal obedience.

Implement a Fire Management Protocol

In addition to implementing all the measures necessary to prevent fires, there should also be a clear protocol regarding how to quickly manage a fire both safely and effectively with minimal losses. The local fire department should be able to help your employees with the training, while they will let you know where to place those CO2 fire extinguishers, water sprays and foam-based extinguishers for maximum efficiency and how to use the right extinguisher for every kind of fire.

It may take a while to get everything in order, but now you know what your priorities should be to make sure that a completely fire-safe environment within a manufacturing unit is created and maintained.