5 Things I’ve learned from Running Glandore with my Daughters

Meet the Kelly Family – Founders of Glandore, a dynamic Irish company providing workspace in Belfast, Dublin and Cork, led by three sisters and their father.

On Arthur Street in Belfast, Glandore’s Arthur House and Arthur Place serviced offices and coworking spaces can accommodate up to 600 people. These two family-run buildings offer fast-growing companies peace of mind that their space requirements can all be accommodated with maximum scalability and flexibility.

International companies who started their Irish operations in Glandore’s workspaces include Worldpay, Rapid 7, Facebook, Twitter and Dropbox. Michael Kelly founded the company in 2001 when he noticed a gap in the market for flexible office space in Dublin.

Michael’s three daughters, Fiona, Clare and Rebecca joined the business and are now directors of the company. Fiona leads the project management side of things; Clare focuses on business development and marketing, while Rebecca manages sales.

Guests are invited to the Glandore Building on Arthur Street to enjoy networking drinks and a light supper and hear Michael and his daughters share their family business story, the importance of relationships and working together.

Schedule

Arthur House, Arthur Street, Belfast

Thursday 28th February 2019

Arrival Drinks and Networking 5.30pm

Presentation – Kelly Family 6.15pm

Light Supper 6.30pm

Finish 7.30pm

Tickets are £35 per person and are available here.

In association with