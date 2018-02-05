5 Major Companies with Unique Social Branding

What is that makes a social media campaign unique? After all, everybody does it; why are some more interesting than others? When it comes to impressing the masses, it’s not enough to have a social media account and post every few hours. Successful social branding inspires action and gathers an entire community around the experience customers share while using your products/services.

So, if you need a bit of inspiration, we put together a guide to the most engaging campaigns in the online.

#1: #MyInstagramLogo (Instagram)

To say Instagram doesn’t know how to do social branding would be blasphemy! Luckily, we don’t have to as their marketing team is quite great.

Still the #MyInstagramLogo project was not initiated by Instagram but by users who challenged creatives everywhere to redesign the logo of Instagram. The marketing team took advantage of the opportunity and used the campaign to promote the logo change that happened in 2016 (this was a genius move!).

#2: We Are Here (AirBnB)

When AirBnB decided to promote their new app, they launched an extensive Facebook campaign that, at the core, had 6 live streamed videos. Each video showcased different AirBnB experiences from 6 different cities all over the world.

As the people shared their experiences, people following the campaign could comment and interact with each other, sharing their own AirBnB experiences. The campaign was a tremendous success for AirBnb!

#3: Casumo

As an online casino that provides users with lots of cool digital tools for entertainment, Casumo knows how to create engagement among its users. Their current Twitter campaign has a nice graphic representation that makes players feel welcome and safe. They do so by using warm colors and nice drawings to boost people’s trust in their casino and promote a fun and entertaining platform.

The cool thing is that they also tend to users who are not yet registered but are interested in having some fun by offering advice and tutorials on how to play responsibly in an online casino.

The campaign is still active on their Twitter account (@casumo) and they continue to create unique and interesting designs that are appealing to everyone looking for a bit of fun in their free time.

#4: Adidas

Adidas is running an extensive social media campaign for a while now, but they do have a grandiose goal in mind: taking over the sneaker world! They started by snatching Kanye West right from under Nike’s nose and they continued by putting all their efforts into promoting the Adidas Original brand.

Due to this sustained campaign, on all social media channels, the three stripes brand is nowadays back in power (like it was in the ‘90s). And they did this using a fresh, inclusive, and modern approach – something the other brands seem to have forgotten. It looks like good shoes and good social media marketing make a pretty good team!

#5: Oreo

Another brand that completely understands the power of social media is Oreo! The company must have a terrific team of content creators as they don’t miss the opportunity to create wonderful, engaging content on events that matter. One of the best examples is the 2013 Vine video series for Halloween spoofing classic horror films that featured cookies.

Of course, the campaign went on, and you can see the results in Oreo sales that increased rapidly ever since. The idea behind such a powerful campaign is to make sure your product is always in your target public’s attention. This way, when one gets a craving for something sweet, the first thing that comes to mind will be Oreo (pretty cool, right?).

As you can see, social branding has different shapes and colors but it always produces results when used responsibly. You just have to know your audience, understand their needs and desires, and use these to create engagement. Once there is engagement, the campaign gets a life of its own!

If you love this article, you need never miss another! Become a subscriber to Business First and recieve our weekly news digest straight to you inbox. Choose the articles you want to read SUBSCRIBE! Thank you for joining the Business First Community. If you have a story you would like us to publish, please let us know.

Category: Articles, Digital Marketing, How To articles, Marketing, Sales, Start a Business