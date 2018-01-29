5 considerations when choosing over 50 life insurance

As we approach middle age, our thoughts might turn to the funeral arrangements to be made when we die – and, more specifically, who is going to pay for them.

Over 50 life insurance provides a simple, straightforward and typically affordable way of making some provision for that event – which is why it often goes by the name of funeral insurance.

But the sum your loved ones receive when you die from your over 50’s life insurance policy doesn’t have to pay towards your funeral costs. It can be used however you wish – maybe it could clear a small debt, or leave a legacy for your children.

Whatever you wish the proceeds of an over 50 life insurance plan for, the following will help you choose the most appropriate solution for you:

Funeral insurance

it might often be called funeral insurance, but over 50 life insurance is quite different to a prepaid funeral plan;

although a funeral plan might provide greater certainty of funds being available to cover the whole or almost all of your funeral expenses, you may save money on over 50 life insurance as a typically more affordable solution;

some policies, for example, currently cost less than £4 a month in premiums;

No risky investment

an over 50 life insurance policy is neither an investment nor a savings plan – the assured lump sum settlement paid out when you die is guaranteed;

there is none of the risk associated with investments, therefore, and none of the uncertainty involved in your putting away a regular sum each month into a savings account – you may save money by paying what is likely to be an affordable premium each month, in return for a guaranteed payout when you die;

Payouts are typically less than you paid in

in response to questions posed by the BBC’s Watchdog programme, a number of providers of over 50 life insurance assured viewers that the majority of their customers received death benefit settlements in excess of the amounts they had paid in premiums over the years;

although you are saving money if you are paid out more than you paid in, it has also be acknowledged that you may receive less than the amount you paid in;

premiums are payable every month (or, in some cases, until you reach the age of 90), so that if you live to an especially ripe old age, you may have paid more in premiums than the final, guaranteed cash benefit;

Save money and time

the beauty of over 50 life insurance is the time – not to mention the hassle and money – you may save when buying it;

the purchase may be made online, acceptance is automatic, and there is no time-consuming medical questionnaire to complete – great news if you have a pre-existing medical condition or have been refused life insurance elsewhere;

Free gifts

several providers of over 50 life insurance express their thanks in welcoming you to the cover they have arranged by presenting you with a free gift;

whilst the value of a gift is unlikely to be your sole reason for buying the cover, they may offer a typical bonus worth between £30 and £75 – the equivalent to a whole year of insurance premiums in many cases;

your bonus gift may, therefore, represent an effective saving on the cost of your over 50 life cover, and a pleasant surprise into the bargain.

Over 50 life insurance typically offers an affordable alternative to the purchase of a prepaid funeral plan, and there are still more ways of saving on the cost of the cover.

