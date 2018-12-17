5 Business You Can Run From A Storage Unit

To a lot of peoples surprise, there are many different businesses you can run from a storage unit. Yes it’s great for storing a sofa and a few moving boxes whilst figuring out where to go next — but there’s a lot more to it than just storing your stuff for those awkward in-between moments.

There is a surprisingly wide range of smaller businesses that you can run from a storage unit, you can even outsource parts of bigger corporations to a storage unit if you’re needing a bit of extra space.

Let’s have a look at some of the businesses that you could run from a storage unit:

Art Gallery

Whether you’re looking for a full-blown gallery or just a space to store works that aren’t currently on display, then a storage unit is a fantastic space to have on your hands.

A lot of the newer facilities will have impressive climate control, safety features and 24 hour CCTV. Actually, on paper, a storage unit in a modern facility is probably safer than most rentable spaces and homes.

If you’ve rented a unit big enough then there’s nothing stopping you from making up your own private installation and having people over for a launch or to show potential buyers your artworks.

eCommerce

Are you sick and tired of your living room functioning as a quasi-order fulfilment centre? If you’re running a small to medium sized eCommerce store whether it be Etsy, eBay, your own store or Amazon — you need somewhere to store the goods and run your business from.

You need to manage stock, pack orders, print labels and a lot more of all the small print things no- one ever mentions when they say ‘Start an eCommerce store, it’ll be easy’ .

It’s not sustainable to run an eCommerce store from your living room long term.

A storage unit provides a super handy and flexible stepping stone for the awkward in-between when you’re having your initial success but aren’t quite big enough, or have the capital to rent an actual office.

Book dealer

Do you spend the weekends travelling the country going through every book at the thrift shop looking for special and first editions?

Finding one treasure after the other can be exhilarating and can also provide a decent business model if you’re good at it, however, books can take up quite a lot of space!

If you’re running out of space in your own home or just want your personal space back then maybe you should consider a storage unit for your book dealing business.

Most storage units are as if made for book storage. Well insulated, climate controlled and with 24/7 CCTV. Pretty ideal for any rare book dealer!

Vintage Furniture

If you’re reselling vintage furniture or doing up old gems then a storage unit might be just what you need.

A storage unit provides a low-cost space for both storing and doing basic upholstering and maintenance work on your pieces of furniture.

Whether you’re selling online, go out to flea markets or have your own little pop-up store then renting a storage unit to keep all your stuff in is a great and cost-effective way to keep the mess out of your garage and create a healthy home/work balance.

Content producer

Regardless of what type of content connoisseur you are, you’ll need a space to carry out the craft.

If you’re a videographer then a space to store your equipment and cut and edit recordings might be just what you need.

As a freelance photographer, setting up a stationary studio that doesn’t need to come down every time you have people over can be a great relief for your workload and for your work/ life balance.

If you work with words then you need a place that has just the right distractions for you to work well. Some people thrive in a busy cafe, others thrive in silence and with no distractions. Whatever gets your creative juices going – set the scene in your storage unit!

Tradesmen

A lot of tradesmen basically run their business from their van. Generally, it’s super handy, but a lot of the time they’ll not quite have enough space for all their bits, bobs and bigger tools in the handy-van.

Renting a storage unit is a super easy way to save some money and get all the spare tools and bigger types of equipment out of your personal garage and save a bit of money at the same time!