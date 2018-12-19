30 new jobs as Four Star Pizza comes to Lisburn!

Pizza lovers in Lisburn are celebrating the news that Four Star Pizza has opened its first takeaway and restaurant in the town with a £150,000 investment which will create 30 new jobs in the area.

The new store, which officially opened its doors on the Nettlehill Road in Lisburn this week, is the pizza chain’s 54th location across the island of Ireland and is expected to deliver more than 80,000 FRESH PIZZAS to homes in the Lisburn area over the next 12 months – using OVER ONE MILLION pepperoni slices, 10 TONNES of cheese and 17 TONNES of flour in the process.

Scott Higginson, Managing Director of the Lisburn store, as well as other Four Star Pizza franchises in Belfast, Newtownabbey and Carrickfergus, is confident that the new store will go down a treat with locals and explained that the Lisburn location has been a long time in the making.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce that we have now officially opened our new store in Lisburn. We have invested over £150,000 into the new store, and we’re really pleased that we can contribute to the local economy with 30 new jobs for store staff and delivery drivers to help us meet the demand from customers in the area,” said Scott.

“We’ve been wanting to open a store in Lisburn for some time now because we’ve always known that there is a real demand for Four Star Pizza here, and now that we have the right location, we can’t wait to start serving up some honest pizza to the people of Lisburn!” he added.

And when it comes to tickling the taste-buds of local pizza aficionados, Scott believes that the secret to a perfect pizza is ‘all about the base’.

“What will surprise a lot of our customers is that we actually make our own dough, fresh in store, each and every single day. That’s what makes a big difference between us and our competitors when it comes down to the crucial taste test.”

To celebrate the new store, Scott and his team are offering customers the chance to win themselves some tasty prizes all week on the store’s Facebook page.

“We want to let the people of Lisburn and the surrounding areas know that we are here, so we will have some great prizes up for grabs on our Facebook page this week. Make sure you visit our page for a slice of the action!” said Scott

Pizza lovers can contact Four Star Pizza Lisburn by phone on 028 9266 5544, via their website at www.fourstarpizza.co.uk, by downloading the Four Star Pizza app or visiting the store’s Facebook page. Alternatively, customers can visit the store at Unit 2 Boomers Way, Nettlehill Road, Lisburn, BT28 3W.

Four Star Pizza is a wholly Irish-owned Pizza chain, established in 1988, and operates 55 stores across the island of Ireland, including 14 in Northern Ireland.

Four Star Pizza’s first Northern Ireland restaurant was opened in 1999 on Belfast’s Beersbridge Road and other locations include Bangor, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Newry, Drumahoe, Derry, Armagh and Newtownabbey.

Four Star Pizza is renowned for its pizza dough which is freshly prepared by hand on site daily by passionate and expertly trained pizza chefs, using top quality locally sourced flour.