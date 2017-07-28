Here are 3 proposed changes to aid UK as it tries to tackle the Gig Economy dilemma

The UK Gig economy has been a major cause of concern since recent surveys revealed it has become a common phenomenon among many young workers.

The number of people running jobs in the gig sector has reportedly risen by 72%. The survey was conducted by New Economics Foundation, Think Thank. Researchers also discovered that self-employed workers in London, specifically in the transportation and storage industries had increased to more than 65,000 last year, from 38,000 in 2010.

Because of the specific attributes of jobs in the gig economy sector, it has become an issue worth tackling. An overwhelming increase of gig jobs could mean that fewer workers have a standard pensions plan or health cover. Before we address solutions aimed at resolving the situation, it is important to understand what a Gig economy means.

What is a “Gig economy”?

A Gig economy is one where there is a proliferation of temporary job roles as opposed to standard, stable work opportunities such as full-time office jobs. The typical gig worker may be classified as an independent contractor. For instance, the growth of white van men delivering purchased goods to the home of the buyers or food transport delivery cyclists. These jobs can result in all kinds of physical strains as they mainly rely on manual labour. The term is believed to have come the music industry where bands had temporary ‘gigs to perform.

While it is a sign of advancing technology, the major disadvantage of a gig economy is that most workers are left without an adequate pensions plan or health insurance policy. The gig worker essentially plans this on their own. In the long run, it could be indicative of an improperly unplanned employment statute.

Resolving the Gig economy

The British Government has attempted to resolve the issue which is currently troubling countries worldwide; how to protect workers from the crushing pace of technology growth that is revolutionising the workplace. Here are 3 ways;

1. Making businesses responsible for their independent contractors

No doubt, many companies have taken advantage of the Gig economy as an opportunity to reduce costs such as tax payments, employee welfare, pension allowance and other expenses. This means they no longer take responsibility for a percentage of their workers, however the long-term effects are disadvantageous to these contractors. As a result, the British government proposes to increase the taxes of these companies and enforce a minimum wage of £7.50 per hour on workers above 25 years.

2. Defining a legal basis for the dependent contractor

As companies hire more workers on a contractual basis, it has been discovered that a majority of them fall into a legal “no-man’s land” as regards employment description. This leaves them vulnerable to exploitation. The UK government plans to outline a legal employment status for the third type of worker “independent” contractor and propose their entitlements.

3. Propose a tax bill for companies that hire dependent contractors

These dependent contractors as specified by the government will be entitled to holidays and sick leave. They will also be considered as employees for the purpose of tax. This means companies could see a new tax bill for national insurance contributions.

The proposals are not yet in full effect, but lawmakers are gearing to ensure that terms are agreed upon as soon as possible.

