25 new hires for A&L Goodbody

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody has announced its 25th new hire at its Belfast office this year. Taking its headcount in Northern Ireland to over 110 people, the firm says the expansion of its team comes in response to a growing market demand for its services, locally and internationally.

Solicitor Charlotte Turk joins 15 other new solicitors and associates appointed in the firm’s Belfast office this year – representing a 20 per cent increase in lawyers for the firm in Northern Ireland. A number of new hires in business support services have also been recorded this year.

According to Mark Thompson, Head of Office, A&L Goodbody Belfast, the new hires form part of a wider investment programme by the firm in the year of its tenth birthday in Northern Ireland.

“Together with the support of our clients, our success over the past 10 years in Northern Ireland has been driven by the outstanding quality of our lawyers and business support professionals,” he said.

“Our market-leading team in Belfast has enabled us to advise clients, both at home and abroad, on a wide range of local and international matters. We have grown this team over the past decade in line with an increasing market demand for our services and will continue to do so in the coming years.”

The firm recently completed a major refurbishment and expansion of its premises in Belfast city centre and now occupies 26,000 sq ft of Grade A office space across three floors in Fountain Street.

Mr Thompson continued: “Our investment in state-of-the-art offices will enable our people to work in a much more modern and collaborative way, supporting their continued delivery of the high-quality and commercially-focused service for which we have become so widely reputed.”

This year, A&L Goodbody’s Belfast office has also committed to a number of high-profile sponsorships and partnerships – including the A&L Goodbody corporate lounge at Kingspan Rugby Stadium, the A&L Goodbody Suite at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park and the Ulster Business Top 100 Companies.

The firm recently unveiled a brand identity refresh across its six office locations in Belfast, Dublin, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto, which it says will further develop and modernise how it presents to its clients, market and people.

Headquartered in Dublin, A&L Goodbody is one of Ireland’s leading international law firms and provides a full range of Irish corporate legal services to domestic and international markets. The firm is internationally recognised for its strategic focus on exceptional client service, innovation and talent development.

This year, the firm’s Belfast office was the only law firm in Northern Ireland to be ranked in the top tier by the leading directories across the four core practice areas for legal advisors: corporate, litigation, banking and property. In 2017, A&L Goodbody received the award as ‘Irish Law Firm of the Year’ by UK publications The Lawyer and International Financial Law Review (IFLR), and in 2016, was named ‘Ireland’s Most Innovative Law Firm’ by the Financial Times. A&L Goodbody has over 750 people, including 91 partners, working across its six office locations.

Category: Articles