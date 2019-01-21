2019 Kia Ceed review

It’s fair to say that anyone looking for a family-friendly set of wheels is somewhat spoilt for choice. A five door hatchback is one of the most popular choices as they are practical and plentiful, we, as consumers are tending to buy cars more with our heads and less with our hearts. We seem to looking for a practical, attractive, easy to run and good to drive cars that we may hold onto for some time. Enter the new 2019 Kia Ceed – reviewed here by Business First Motoring Correspondent, Ian Beasant

Well, it is good as it is quite an evolution of the previous model, I drove the Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi ‘2’ which is fitted with a 1.6 diesel engine and uses a 6-speed manual gearbox to send it 114bhp to drive the front wheels. I know, yes, Diesel car sales are down, petrol car sales are rising, but, for us here in Northern Ireland Diesel cars to make sense.

The 1.6 engine is really quiet and super-efficient without taking away from the diesel pulling power and it shows how well these new diesel engines can and are being used. The Kia Ceed is very economical averaging just shy of 70 miles per gallon over a week of varying journeys.

It a easy to drive and offers a precise feel on the road, the brakes are excellent giving plenty of feel and a generous amount of braking power for a car of this size. The ride is comfortable to firm; this offers a sharp handling chassis and allows the Ceed to enjoy a twisty B road and also a comfortable motorway run.

Inside the Ceed , well it’s all good, a nice dash layout which is uncluttered and uses top quality dials and switches all woven together with the use of quality materials makes the interior a very comfortable place to be both for the driver and the four passengers that there is room for. Spacious inside and enough of a storage space with rear seats in use to make it all worthwhile.

The Kia Ceed is good and whether it stands out enough to attract your attention in a vastly crowded market will be down to your own choice. One thing that certainly makes it a contender is KIAs

Warrenty-7 Year / 100,000 mile warranty (3 yrs/unlimited mileage) which offers piece of mind when buying a car and gives you greater confidence in Kia.