£18m investment to boost services at Ten Square, Belfast

A new spa and gym as well as an additional 66 bedrooms are being created in the latest phase of development at Ten Square Hotel in Belfast city centre, supported by Ulster Bank.

Loughview Leisure Group, which owns the hotel, is investing £18million with the bank’s backing to upgrade and expand the hotel, including with a newly opened rooftop champagne and cocktail bar called The Loft.

The investment will bring the number of bedrooms at Ten Square to over 130 and will include the refurbishment of the hotel’s kitchen and restaurant. These works are expected to be completed in the months ahead.

With Ulster Bank’s support, a business centre with conferencing facilities, function rooms and events space has also been added to the hotel.

Ulster Bank Head of Corporate Banking, Kenton Hilman, said: “This multi-million pound upgrade to one of Belfast’s most centrally located hotels will significantly enhance the visitor experience, add to the city’s tourism offering, and create valuable new jobs. Ulster Bank is very pleased to be working with Loughview Leisure Group to help make the investment a reality and in doing so add value to the local economy.”

“There are a number of important investments ongoing relating to Northern Ireland’s growing visitor numbers and more widely we are seeing good investment in a range of sectors including, not just hospitality, but also food and drink, IT and manufacturing. This is reflected in Ulster Bank latest results, which show a 15 percent increase in corporate lending in Northern Ireland in the past year,” he adds.

Loughview Leisure Group Finance Director, Christopher Kearney, said: “We are very pleased to be completing such a significant project which will enhance our guests’ experience and help ensure that the hotel is at the forefront of Belfast’s constantly evolving visitor offering. Ulster Bank has been extremely supportive of the investments we are making and the expertise of their team has added real value to the projects.”

Commenting on the new gym, Mr Kearney said: “Planning is expected in the next few weeks and the Gym should be operational by July 2018 which will enhance the range of guest services available at Ten square”.

Ulster Bank has supported a wide range of recent hotel projects in Northern Ireland, including the recently opened Titanic Hotel Belfast, as well as the refurbishment of the Chimney Corner Hotel. The latter included the addition of new rooms, a new reception, and an upgraded frontage in an investment also made by Loughview Leisure Group.

www.tensquare.co.uk<http://www.tensquare.co.uk>

Category: Articles