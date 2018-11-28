£175k Investment sparks Company Growth for McGreevy Engineering

Belfast based, McGreevy Engineering is set to end 2018 on a high, as the company injects a £175,000 investment to further enhance their advanced technology. Alongside a 50% company growth and an employee increase of 30%, McGreevy Engineering is on track to position itself as one of Northern Ireland’s leading companies in engineering solutions.

The second-generation family business, McGreevy Engineering, has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 1980. With its core service specialising in precision machined components, 5-axis milling and multi axis turn milling, this recent investment has enabled the company to further diversify their capabilities, establishing themselves to serve the aerospace manufacturing market.

These machining capabilities, CNC Turning and Milling along with integrated services, for example, grinding, fabrication and assembly, allow the company to work with specific materials, including titanium, Inconel, aluminium and duplex.

Aaron McGreevy, Managing Director of McGreevy Engineering commented on the announcement, “It’s an exciting time for the company, the engineering sector in Northern Ireland is one of the best in the world, competition is rife and this investment will position McGreevy Engineering amongst the finest that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

With its rich engineering history, Northern Ireland is renowned as being a global leader in aerospace technology, this investment and the increase in McGreevy Engineering’s skillset offers the company a platform to present themselves as a major player in this rapidly evolving industry.

Aaron continues, “We have had our sights set on the aerospace industry for a long time and after continual training and development, I can safely say that we have the skill set to service the industry to the highest quality. We attended both the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg and International Airshow in Farnborough in 2018 and I was delighted with the interest and engagement. This investment will take the company to the next level of engineering solutions and I look forward to seeing how we further develop as the company grows.”

Aaron has just returned from the Aircraft Interior Group meeting from 20th to 23rd November in Toulouse, and his growing team are set to take part in the Aeromart Toulouse, which takes place from 4th – 6th December, both events bring together the best in aerospace engineering and technology.

Aaron concludes, “This is only the beginning of McGreevy Engineering’s journey in the aerospace sector, we aim to continually offer the most advanced services in engineering. As the industry further evolves and develops, so will we!”