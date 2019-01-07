13 appointments mark continued investment in talent for A&L Goodbody

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) is continuing to grow its talent base in Belfast as six members of the firm complete traineeships and take on roles as newly-qualified solicitors, and a further seven trainees join the firm.

Having successfully completed training contracts with ALG, Niamh Collins, Dean Barr, Emmie Ellison, Lauren Lamont, Laura Barron and Jennifer Brannigan have secured full-time positions as solicitors at the firm.

Meanwhile, Kourosh Abelekoob, Lydia Gilmour, Victoria Roberts, Shane Swaile, Martin McKiernan, Lauren McCollum and Lauren Smyth represent the newest cohort of trainees who will begin their legal training at ALG.

Michael Neill, Head of Office at ALG in Northern Ireland, said: “Managing talent and driving high performance across all levels to ensure excellence of delivery to our clients is key to our firm’s strategy.

“We are strongly committed to providing the high-quality guidance, support and mentorship which allows outstanding young individuals to excel in their legal training and join the firm as newly-qualified solicitors.

“Together with the support of our clients, our success in Northern Ireland over the past decade has been driven by the outstanding quality of our lawyers and business support professionals. During this time, we have grown to a team of over 120 and will continue to invest in expanding our talent base in the coming years, in line with client demand.”