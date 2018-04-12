12 new apprentices join Fujitsu following course revamp 

Fujitsu has appointed 12 new apprentices in Northern Ireland as part of the firm’s strategy to help boost the local technology talent pipeline.

Fujitsu apprentices are part of the Department for the Economy’s IT and Telecoms Professional Apprenticeship Programme studying at Belfast Metropolitan College and the North West Regional College (NWRC). Through the programme, apprentices gain a Level 3 apprenticeship or a Higher Level apprenticeship with many successful participants going on to complete a Foundation Degree from the Level 3 course. The latest intake of apprentices will enjoy a revamped programme that includes a focus on emerging trends such as the Internet of Everything and cybersecurity.

Louise Hull, apprentice programme manager at Fujitsu said; “It’s well known that Northern Ireland is facing a technology talent deficit with the sector expected to create an additional 4,000 jobs in the next ten years. It is therefore essential that we not only inspire the next generation of technologists, but we equip them with the necessary practical and transferrable skills needed to thrive in the fast moving and ever-evolving ICT sector.”

“Students and young people today are likely to end up working in jobs that don’t currently exist, so our course is designed to spark creativity, innovation and problem solving –attributes needed in any technology or digital field. Our apprentices also work closely with various teams in the company to gain hands-on, practical experience as well as mentorship and ongoing learning opportunities and we are delighted to welcome our latest apprentices to the team.”

Fujitsu’s latest apprentices will enjoy a revamped course that includes a focus on emerging trends such as Internet of Everything and cybersecurity as well as a focus on developing transferable skills to prepare them for a career in the transformation digital and technology sector.

Category: Articles