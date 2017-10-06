£100,000 investment marks new era for The Cardan Bar & Grill

Gemma Kidd, Manager of The Cardan and Eimear McCullough, Waitress.

Purchased in 2004, The Cardan originally boasted an old pub style, formerly known as The Robins Nest, but following an initial £400,000 investment into the venue, it was rejuvenated into a modern hub for locals. 2017 saw a need to further enhance the offering and a complete overhaul was completed in April at a further cost of £100,000.

This investment marks a new era for the venue, that has further investment plans in place that will potentially create a further 10-15 local jobs.

Jon Poots, owner of The Carden hails his plan as an opportunity to lead the food revolution in Lisburn City Centre. “The Cardan has been a local treasure for years now, but I knew now was the time to breathe new life into it.

Lisburn is thriving with small pubs and restaurants, but I wanted The Cardan to offer something unique. With the renovation we are poised to attract a wider audience and to reflect the growing emphasis on socializing and eating out.

“We hope to invest further in 2018 and announce these plans soon, but for now we’re delighted to offer the locals somewhere to begin and end their night out.”

The renovation allowed for an updated range of menus to be introduced, the décor to be updated to reflect a more contemporary and modern feel; plus, expansion of the eating area, bringing the bar and old restaurant area more as one, with seating for up to 70 guests.

The Cardan has always focused on providing local produce, priding itself on partnerships with the well-known names in Northern Ireland – including Yellow Door Bakery, Keenans Seafood, and Peter Hannan Meats. It also has a great selection of Craft Beers including Whitewater, Hilden and many more.

The lead chef has created a new menu that you’ll want to stay up to date with. With promises made to continually alter dishes, there will always be new and exciting options on offer.

