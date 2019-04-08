Wine Expert Susy Atkins Stirs the Senses with Tasting Event

International award-winning wine expert, Susy Atkins, is visiting Northern Ireland this week on Wednesday 10th April 2019 to share her expert insight on the world of wine.

Across the UK, 58% of people feeling they do not have enough wine knowledge to order with confidence when in restaurants, while shopping for a gift or an evening in.* At this week’s event, Susy will be breaking the daunting misconceptions of wine and equip people with the knowledge to select the perfect food pairing.

Susy’s evening masterclass in JN Wine, Crossgar, is offering a truly exclusive experience for avid wine-lovers. Those going along to the masterclass have the opportunity to taste each of the wines Susy will be discussing.

Susy will be guiding guests through a vibrant selection of her specially-curated wines from the JN wine list, keeping Spring and Summer drinking in mind. Each wine will be accompanied by delicious canapés from renowned local chefs, allowing guests to immerse themselves in a full flavour experience as they gain knowledge on professional food pairings and combinations.

James Nicholson, Managing Director, JN Wine, said, “We are delighted to announce that Susy Atkins is joining us in Crossgar for what promises to be a wonderful evening of food and wine. As a well-recognised face in the food and drink industry, Susy regularly lends her expertise on BBC One’s Saturday Kitchen, along with being a renowned wine expert, author and the award-winning weekly drinks columnist for the Sunday Telegraph. Susy’s event with JN Wine is a unique opportunity for lovers of wine to explore wines that stir the senses and the menus to serve these with at home.”

The intimate event promises to be a delight for the senses and an evening not to be missed. Tickets are priced at £35.00 per person attending.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, visit jnwine.com/events