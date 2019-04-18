Why Brazil Is One The Most Exotic Country To Visit

Are you thinking of going for a vacation in South America? How about you start with Brazil? There are many reasons why Brazil is considered the most populous and famous country in South America. If it is soccer, Brazilians are known to be one of the best in the world with the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar, Pele, Philipe Coutinho, Marcelo, Cafu, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and more hailing from Brazil.

But it’s not only a soccer-oriented country. Instead, this South American nation has so many amenities/resources that would make you want to visit. That being said, here are some of the reasons that make Brazil an exotic country worth visiting.

Beaches

One of the things that make Brazil an incredible place to visit is its breathtaking beaches. Brazil covers over 7,000km of coastline, which offers over 2,000 beaches along its shoreline. Furthermore, there are over 1,000 islands within the country’s limit.

Copacabana Beach, for instance, which is in the heart of Rio de Janeiro, is one of the best beaches in Brazil. This beach offers many amenities for the tourists and the locals too. If you love to party and want to experience the wild Brazilian parties, staying around Copacabana Beach would be right for you.

However, other exotic beaches would be perfect if you need a relaxed and quiet setting for a honeymoon or romantic getaway. But keep in mind that some beaches are dangerous, which means that you should do your homework before going to any beach in Brazil. You can also ask the help of a tour guide to avoid any inconveniences.

The Friendly People and Wonderful Culture

If there was a price to be given for the friendliness of the people, Brazilians would definitely be one of them to be awarded. Brazilians are known to be very friendly and easy to get along with. You can never be lonely when you are visiting Brazil. They will gladly show you the way and help you in any way you need. The best part is that you can develop a lifetime friendship with Brazilians, even after you travel back home.

They also have an amazing culture. Brazilian Culture incorporates diversity, which makes it even more interesting. It can be fun to learn about Brazilian culture, especially if you find a native Brazilian that has more information about the country and their culture.

Tasty Culinary

Another thing to love about Brazil is amazing food. There are so many restaurants in Brazil, which let you pay for as much as you can eat. These restaurants let you pay by the kilo. You also get to serve yourself in the buffet-style cooking. This way, you can heap up those plates whenever you want to enjoy the finger-licking food offered at their restaurants.

Speaking of finger-licking food, there is the popular Churrasco, which are pieces of meat served on sticks. You can never get enough of them. If you are a vegetarian, you can still enjoy the fresh juices, along with tropical fruits and berries like acai or pineapple.

Sao Paulo

It would be a crime to talk about the best places to be in Brazil without touching on Sao Paulo. This is the largest and richest city in Brazil, and it is how to close to 20 million people. If you want to enjoy the Brazilian culinary, there are over 12,500 restaurants with both local and international delicacies. For the fans of soccer (known as futbol), Sao Paulo offers you the best of it. You will meet kid playing soccer in the streets or go watch professionals do it in the stadiums.

Luckily, there are some great hotels in Sao Paulo that you can have as your temporary home while you enjoy this beautiful city. Plus, you can enjoy the peaceful evenings as you dance to the Bossa Nova tunes.

Iguaçu Falls

Whether you call it Iguaçu, Iguassu, Iguazu, or the Devil’s Throat, this falls stands as one of the most breathtaking sights in Brazil. If you are the kind of person that loves nature, consider visiting Iguaçu falls. Here, there are 250 magnificent waterfalls that plunge into the river on the border between Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina. If it is all about visiting Brazil for its landmarks, these falls should be among your top consideration.

You shouldn’t be amazed by the 250 waterfalls, but by the fact that the falls are linked to the 2.7km-long Iguaçu River. If you are aquaphobic, this shouldn’t be the place for you.

Salvador

Some people call it ‘The Pearl of Brazil’ while others dub it ‘the Capital of Happiness.’ Either way, Salvador is another great place to be when you visit the South American state. It is known as the first colonial capital in Brazil and has the highest population of Afro-Brazilians. The Portuguese initially brought tens of thousands of slaves from Africa, which resulted in that population.

But there are truly a lot of things to enjoy in Salvador including the great houses, the streets of the Pelourinho (historic center), Afro-Brazilian culture like the martial art Capoeira, the coastline, visit Morro de Sao Paulo, and enjoy a sunset view at Baía de Todos Santos.

If you are visiting Salvador, make sure you stay in the best hotels in Salvador. But you should know that the city has some places that are not safe to be out at night. Therefore, choose a safe surrounding and avoid walking alone at night.

Other things to enjoy in Brazil include the ‘value pack,’ where you enjoy a lot for quite a small amount of money. Plus, the climate is very friendly almost all the time. You can also enjoy the various dances, but mostly Samba, which is like the heritage of Brazil. The Christ monument in Brazil also attracts many tourists, and you can be confident of enjoying the time there.

Like any other foreign country, you need to be safe when you are traveling to Brazil. Follow the right tips, and you can be sure of enjoying your time there without worrying about your safety. Don’t forget to spend money wisely as you enjoy your stay in the South American state.