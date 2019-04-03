Vicki Psarias Visits Belfast to Share the Secrets of Online Success

Blogger and author, Vicki Psarias, will share the secrets of being successful online, and how she has reached millions of people, at three special events at Belfast’s Black Box on April 4.

Presented by Mothership Events and hosted by journalist and commentator Tina Calder, Vicki will provide a unique insight into how she took the online plunge, turned blogging into her full time career, and grew her social media following to almost 200,000 people.

Following a traumatic birth in 2010, Vicki started her blog while on maternity leave with her first child. She said: “I didn’t start the blog intending it to be a job, that wasn’t even really a thing back then. Social media and blogging was more like an emotional lifeline for me, helping me to connect with others who had been, or were going through, the same things I was.

Through blogging, I carved out a space to call my own, where I could write, and share, and engage with others.”

Before founding honestmum.com, one of the UK’s top parenting and lifestyle websites, Vicki worked as a TV Director and filmmaker, but she found that the culture of the male dominated industry was not suited to her needs as a first-time mum.

“First-time motherhood is very full on, and in directing and producing finding work-life balance isn’t easy. By turning blogging into my career, I’ve been able to spend more time with my kids, and have more balance in my life.

You don’t have to draw the short straw when it comes to being a mum and having a career, especially with the internet. You can work meaningfully and flexibly.”

Proving that being a parent is no barrier to success, Vicki has built a global lifestyle brand and worked as an ambassador for household brands across the parenting, fashion, food, travel and lifestyle sectors.

Suzanna Clarke of Mothership Events said April 4 would be a unique day for existing bloggers, as well of those who are thinking of getting online.

“Vicki has pioneered a practical and achievable approach to blogging, but more importantly she has been an inspiration for so many,” she said. “I’m delighted to welcome her to Belfast to hear her story first-hand.”

In addition to her blog where she creates content for global brands, Vicki has written for a range of publications including Vogue and The Guardian, and she appears widely on TV as an expert commentator.

Her debut book, Mumboss, was listed by The Independent as one of the Top 10 books written by women.

For her first appearance in Belfast, Vicki will be sharing her story of how she turned her blog into a successful business and how she turned her passion into pounds!

Tickets for How to be a Mumboss and Blogging, Vlogging & Influencing with Vicki Psarias on Thursday April 4 are available from

www.tickettailor.com/events/mothershipevents