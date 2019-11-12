Home » After 5 - Your Lifestyle » Quarterly House Price Index optimistic for NI housing

Quarterly House Price Index optimistic for NI housing

Quarterly House Price Index

The latest ‘Quarterly House Price Index’ report from Ulster University indicates an optimistic outlook for Northern Ireland underpinned by improving market conditions with both annual and quarterly price increases to the end of Q3 2019. 

Ulster University’s research is produced in partnership with Progressive Building Society and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Index can be downloaded from here

Analysing the performance of the Northern Ireland housing market premised on 2,339 transactions between July and September 2019, the report reveals an overall average house price of £171,763 which represents a weighted annual level of growth of 5% between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. When considering the quarterly movements, the index displays an increase of 5.7% relative to the second quarter of the year.

During the third quarter of 2019 estate agents perceive market sentiment to remain much the same as quarter two of the year, and indeed the last several quarters, with Brexit and the associated economic uncertainty continuing to curtail purchaser confidence and transaction levels. 

Despite the economic ambiguity and political impasse, a number of agents highlighted that market activity levels remain stable, particularly in key conurbations which witnessed increased transaction activity outside of the first-time-buyer sector of the market over the course of Q3 2019. 

The proportion of properties transacting below £100,000 equates to 18%, reflecting a decrease of 6%. Properties sold at or below £150,000 accounted for 55% of transactions, compared to 58% in the previous survey. For the higher price brackets, 78% of transactions are at or below £200,000, with 87% of properties sold at or below £250,000 and 92% below the £300,000 price band, illustrating a 3% decrease in the transaction volume from the previous quarter. Overall, the analysis by price band indicates that there has been some movement within the mid to high value ranges, generally reflective of increased transaction volumes within the higher levels of the pricing structure. 

Lead researcher, Dr Martin Hinch from Ulster University said: “The latest quarterly house price research indicates an element of buoyancy in the Northern Ireland market during the third quarter of the year, following a prolonged period of relatively passive house price performance.  This growth suggests robust market sustainability and displays a level of resilience through what has been an unprecedented and continued period of uncertainty. The ongoing Brexit situation together with the outcome of the upcoming general election will undoubtedly exert a significant short term influence upon the political and economic direction of the UK and Northern Ireland over the coming months.”

Commenting on the report Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director, Progressive Building Society said: “This latest report confirms the affordability and resilience of the market with an annual increase of 5% and a quarterly increase of 5.7%. Northern Ireland remains one of the most affordable housing markets in the UK and the current level of house price increases is a welcome stimulus to the local market. However, there is still a reticence amongst some buyers and a requirement of a positive Brexit outcome will be crucial to supporting economic prosperity and the continuation of strong levels of transactions in the housing market.”

Karly Greene, Head of Research at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said: “These figures reflect the highest average price of properties sold on the open market in Northern Ireland for more than a decade, with a strong level of transactions reflecting ongoing demand, especially for affordable dwellings.  There is reason to expect that the market will remain relatively healthy in the immediate future, while 2020 may bring a greater degree of clarity about some of the factors influencing the longer-term outlook.” 

Quarterly House Price Index Market share by type of property

Market sector

Market Share

Terrace/townhouse

23.22%

Semi-detached house

36.98%

Detached house

28.94%

Apartment

10.86%

Average price by Property Type

Property type

Annual % change

Quarterly % change

Average Price Q3 2019

Terrace/townhouse

4.3%

10.79%

£113,507

Semi-detached

1.6%

0.80%

£152,387

Detached

-2.46%

6.00%

£240,653

Apartment

5.75%

10.33%

£150,075

 

Average price by Local Government District and property type

LGD

Average price Q3 2019

Terrace

Semi-Detached

Detached

Apartment

% change Q2 2019-Q3 2019

Antrim & Newtownabbey

136,750

95,718

129,491

188,385

106,831

-9.11%

Ards & North Down

191,300

133,272

153,820

277,653

134,427

6.43%

Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon

148,016

83,394

132,946

203,814

132,300

7.10%

Belfast

166,092

126,979

176,163

330,445

159,635

13.12%

Causeway Coast & Glens

165,730

112,555

139,377

200,566

200,590

-3.55%

Derry City & Strabane

122,032

87,683

128,230

177,404

65,000

-11.68%

Fermanagh & Omagh

150,134

99,144

121,518

185,537

*

-5.75%

Lisburn & Castlereagh

196,016

131,143

169,705

274,317

123,723

5.74%

Mid & East Antrim

138,311

86,836

129,160

194,897

81,399

1.08%

Mid Ulster

162,233

103,890

139,265

196,543

132,370

4.69%

Newry Mourne & Down

157,857

93,552

138,978

203,604

126,173

-3.00%

Functional Housing Market Areas

Housing Market Area

Average Price

% change

Q3 2019 (£)

Q2 2019-Q3 2019

Ballymena HMA

£149,190

5.82%

Belfast Metropolitan HMA

£176,747

9.90%

Causeway Coast HMA

£166,579

-0.35%

Cookstown HMA

£161,792

7.07%

Craigavon Urban Area HMA

£139,516

0.36%

Derry HMA

£119,477

-14.04%

Dungannon HMA

£145,507

1.28%

Fermanagh HMA

£158,720

-14.28%

Newry HMA

£147,919

-11.06%

Omagh HMA

£129,798

-10.82%

Strabane HMA

£114,821

*

*not available.

