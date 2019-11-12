Quarterly House Price Index optimistic for NI housing

The latest ‘Quarterly House Price Index’ report from Ulster University indicates an optimistic outlook for Northern Ireland underpinned by improving market conditions with both annual and quarterly price increases to the end of Q3 2019.
Ulster University’s research is produced in partnership with Progressive Building Society and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Index can be downloaded from here
Analysing the performance of the Northern Ireland housing market premised on 2,339 transactions between July and September 2019, the report reveals an overall average house price of £171,763 which represents a weighted annual level of growth of 5% between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. When considering the quarterly movements, the index displays an increase of 5.7% relative to the second quarter of the year.
During the third quarter of 2019 estate agents perceive market sentiment to remain much the same as quarter two of the year, and indeed the last several quarters, with Brexit and the associated economic uncertainty continuing to curtail purchaser confidence and transaction levels.
Despite the economic ambiguity and political impasse, a number of agents highlighted that market activity levels remain stable, particularly in key conurbations which witnessed increased transaction activity outside of the first-time-buyer sector of the market over the course of Q3 2019.
Quarterly House Price Index
The proportion of properties transacting below £100,000 equates to 18%, reflecting a decrease of 6%. Properties sold at or below £150,000 accounted for 55% of transactions, compared to 58% in the previous survey. For the higher price brackets, 78% of transactions are at or below £200,000, with 87% of properties sold at or below £250,000 and 92% below the £300,000 price band, illustrating a 3% decrease in the transaction volume from the previous quarter. Overall, the analysis by price band indicates that there has been some movement within the mid to high value ranges, generally reflective of increased transaction volumes within the higher levels of the pricing structure.
Lead researcher, Dr Martin Hinch from Ulster University said: “The latest quarterly house price research indicates an element of buoyancy in the Northern Ireland market during the third quarter of the year, following a prolonged period of relatively passive house price performance. This growth suggests robust market sustainability and displays a level of resilience through what has been an unprecedented and continued period of uncertainty. The ongoing Brexit situation together with the outcome of the upcoming general election will undoubtedly exert a significant short term influence upon the political and economic direction of the UK and Northern Ireland over the coming months.”
Commenting on the report Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director, Progressive Building Society said: “This latest report confirms the affordability and resilience of the market with an annual increase of 5% and a quarterly increase of 5.7%. Northern Ireland remains one of the most affordable housing markets in the UK and the current level of house price increases is a welcome stimulus to the local market. However, there is still a reticence amongst some buyers and a requirement of a positive Brexit outcome will be crucial to supporting economic prosperity and the continuation of strong levels of transactions in the housing market.”
Karly Greene, Head of Research at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said: “These figures reflect the highest average price of properties sold on the open market in Northern Ireland for more than a decade, with a strong level of transactions reflecting ongoing demand, especially for affordable dwellings. There is reason to expect that the market will remain relatively healthy in the immediate future, while 2020 may bring a greater degree of clarity about some of the factors influencing the longer-term outlook.”
Quarterly House Price Index Market share by type of property
Market sector
Market Share
Terrace/townhouse
23.22%
Semi-detached house
36.98%
Detached house
28.94%
Apartment
10.86%
Average price by Property Type
Property type
Annual % change
Quarterly % change
Average Price Q3 2019
Terrace/townhouse
4.3%
10.79%
£113,507
Semi-detached
1.6%
0.80%
£152,387
Detached
-2.46%
6.00%
£240,653
Apartment
5.75%
10.33%
£150,075
Average price by Local Government District and property type
LGD
Average price Q3 2019
Terrace
Semi-Detached
Detached
Apartment
% change Q2 2019-Q3 2019
Antrim & Newtownabbey
136,750
95,718
129,491
188,385
106,831
-9.11%
Ards & North Down
191,300
133,272
153,820
277,653
134,427
6.43%
Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon
148,016
83,394
132,946
203,814
132,300
7.10%
Belfast
166,092
126,979
176,163
330,445
159,635
13.12%
Causeway Coast & Glens
165,730
112,555
139,377
200,566
200,590
-3.55%
Derry City & Strabane
122,032
87,683
128,230
177,404
65,000
-11.68%
Fermanagh & Omagh
150,134
99,144
121,518
185,537
*
-5.75%
Lisburn & Castlereagh
196,016
131,143
169,705
274,317
123,723
5.74%
Mid & East Antrim
138,311
86,836
129,160
194,897
81,399
1.08%
Mid Ulster
162,233
103,890
139,265
196,543
132,370
4.69%
Newry Mourne & Down
157,857
93,552
138,978
203,604
126,173
-3.00%
Functional Housing Market Areas
Housing Market Area
Average Price
% change
Q3 2019 (£)
Q2 2019-Q3 2019
Ballymena HMA
£149,190
5.82%
Belfast Metropolitan HMA
£176,747
9.90%
Causeway Coast HMA
£166,579
-0.35%
Cookstown HMA
£161,792
7.07%
Craigavon Urban Area HMA
£139,516
0.36%
Derry HMA
£119,477
-14.04%
Dungannon HMA
£145,507
1.28%
Fermanagh HMA
£158,720
-14.28%
Newry HMA
£147,919
-11.06%
Omagh HMA
£129,798
-10.82%
Strabane HMA
£114,821
*
*not available.