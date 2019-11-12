Quarterly House Price Index optimistic for NI housing

The latest ‘Quarterly House Price Index’ report from Ulster University indicates an optimistic outlook for Northern Ireland underpinned by improving market conditions with both annual and quarterly price increases to the end of Q3 2019.

Ulster University’s research is produced in partnership with Progressive Building Society and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive and the Index can be downloaded from here

Analysing the performance of the Northern Ireland housing market premised on 2,339 transactions between July and September 2019, the report reveals an overall average house price of £171,763 which represents a weighted annual level of growth of 5% between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019. When considering the quarterly movements, the index displays an increase of 5.7% relative to the second quarter of the year.

During the third quarter of 2019 estate agents perceive market sentiment to remain much the same as quarter two of the year, and indeed the last several quarters, with Brexit and the associated economic uncertainty continuing to curtail purchaser confidence and transaction levels.

Despite the economic ambiguity and political impasse, a number of agents highlighted that market activity levels remain stable, particularly in key conurbations which witnessed increased transaction activity outside of the first-time-buyer sector of the market over the course of Q3 2019.

Quarterly House Price Index

The proportion of properties transacting below £100,000 equates to 18%, reflecting a decrease of 6%. Properties sold at or below £150,000 accounted for 55% of transactions, compared to 58% in the previous survey. For the higher price brackets, 78% of transactions are at or below £200,000, with 87% of properties sold at or below £250,000 and 92% below the £300,000 price band, illustrating a 3% decrease in the transaction volume from the previous quarter. Overall, the analysis by price band indicates that there has been some movement within the mid to high value ranges, generally reflective of increased transaction volumes within the higher levels of the pricing structure.

Lead researcher, Dr Martin Hinch from Ulster University said: “The latest quarterly house price research indicates an element of buoyancy in the Northern Ireland market during the third quarter of the year, following a prolonged period of relatively passive house price performance. This growth suggests robust market sustainability and displays a level of resilience through what has been an unprecedented and continued period of uncertainty. The ongoing Brexit situation together with the outcome of the upcoming general election will undoubtedly exert a significant short term influence upon the political and economic direction of the UK and Northern Ireland over the coming months.”

Commenting on the report Michael Boyd, Deputy Chief Executive and Finance Director, Progressive Building Society said: “This latest report confirms the affordability and resilience of the market with an annual increase of 5% and a quarterly increase of 5.7%. Northern Ireland remains one of the most affordable housing markets in the UK and the current level of house price increases is a welcome stimulus to the local market. However, there is still a reticence amongst some buyers and a requirement of a positive Brexit outcome will be crucial to supporting economic prosperity and the continuation of strong levels of transactions in the housing market.”

Karly Greene, Head of Research at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, which commissions the research, said: “These figures reflect the highest average price of properties sold on the open market in Northern Ireland for more than a decade, with a strong level of transactions reflecting ongoing demand, especially for affordable dwellings. There is reason to expect that the market will remain relatively healthy in the immediate future, while 2020 may bring a greater degree of clarity about some of the factors influencing the longer-term outlook.”

Quarterly House Price Index Market share by type of property

Market sector Market Share Terrace/townhouse 23.22% Semi-detached house 36.98% Detached house 28.94% Apartment 10.86%

Average price by Property Type

Property type Annual % change Quarterly % change Average Price Q3 2019 Terrace/townhouse 4.3% 10.79% £113,507 Semi-detached 1.6% 0.80% £152,387 Detached -2.46% 6.00% £240,653 Apartment 5.75% 10.33% £150,075

Average price by Local Government District and property type

LGD Average price Q3 2019 Terrace Semi-Detached Detached Apartment % change Q2 2019-Q3 2019 Antrim & Newtownabbey 136,750 95,718 129,491 188,385 106,831 -9.11% Ards & North Down 191,300 133,272 153,820 277,653 134,427 6.43% Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon 148,016 83,394 132,946 203,814 132,300 7.10% Belfast 166,092 126,979 176,163 330,445 159,635 13.12% Causeway Coast & Glens 165,730 112,555 139,377 200,566 200,590 -3.55% Derry City & Strabane 122,032 87,683 128,230 177,404 65,000 -11.68% Fermanagh & Omagh 150,134 99,144 121,518 185,537 * -5.75% Lisburn & Castlereagh 196,016 131,143 169,705 274,317 123,723 5.74% Mid & East Antrim 138,311 86,836 129,160 194,897 81,399 1.08% Mid Ulster 162,233 103,890 139,265 196,543 132,370 4.69% Newry Mourne & Down 157,857 93,552 138,978 203,604 126,173 -3.00%

Functional Housing Market Areas

Housing Market Area Average Price % change Q3 2019 (£) Q2 2019-Q3 2019 Ballymena HMA £149,190 5.82% Belfast Metropolitan HMA £176,747 9.90% Causeway Coast HMA £166,579 -0.35% Cookstown HMA £161,792 7.07% Craigavon Urban Area HMA £139,516 0.36% Derry HMA £119,477 -14.04% Dungannon HMA £145,507 1.28% Fermanagh HMA £158,720 -14.28% Newry HMA £147,919 -11.06% Omagh HMA £129,798 -10.82% Strabane HMA £114,821 *

*not available.