Tourism NI awards five stars to Game of Thrones tour

Tourism NI has awarded Irish Tour Tickets five stars for its Game of Thrones tour of film locations across Northern Ireland indicating that the tour offers an outstanding visitor experience.

Northern Ireland is home to twenty-six publicly accessible Game of Thrones filming locations which attract tens of thousands of fans from across the globe including North America, India, China, Australia and Great Britain.

Tourism NI estimates that 120,000 out of state visitors were influenced to visit Northern Ireland by the series, generating approximately £30 million in the local economy.

Taking in the best of the Game of Thrones filming locations across the north Antrim coast, the fully guided tour has seven designated stopping points including Carnlough Village, Cushendun Caves, Dunluce Castle, Giant’s Causeway, Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge, Larrybane and the Dark Hedges.

Samantha Corr, Quality & Standards Manager at Tourism NI commented; “Tourism NI is delighted to award five stars for Irish Tour Tickets Game of Thrones Filming Locations Tour and we commend the whole team on their hard work. By joining the Visitor Attraction Grading Scheme, and continuing to drive standards, Irish Tour Tickets are helping to send a strong message to visitors about the quality of visitor attractions and experiences available within Northern Ireland.”

“Irish Tour Tickets has thoroughly embraced the Game of Thrones phenomenon and worked hard to provide a unique way for visitors to immerse themselves in Northern Ireland through a perfect mixture of stunning scenery, intriguing local history and opportunities for fans to experience their favourite scenes from the show.”

Commenting on his award George Grimley, Director of Irish Tour Tickets said: “Irish Tour Tickets is delighted to achieve the five star rating from Tourism NI for our Game of Thrones Filming Locations Tour. We have worked with Tourism NI over the past two years to get to this stage and could not have achieved this without the hard work and determination of the Irish Tour Tickets team.”

“We firmly believe in the grading scheme from Tourism NI as we see the visitor experience as the most important factor in our industry. Irish Tour Tickets will continue to work with Tourism NI to improve our Game of Thrones tour as well as our other tour products and tours in development.”