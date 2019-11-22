Top Rod Stewart tribute confirms Belfast Empire show this December

Shake off the Christmas turkey, grab your handbags and don your gladrags as the Rod Stewart tribute is set for a special show on December 27 as Lee Hedley brings Tonight’s The Night to Belfast’s Empire for all fans of Rod The Mod.

The rocking, high energy show will see Lee bring to life the man and his music, with a tour de force show that has earned rave reviews.

Expect a packed house of Sweet Little Rock ‘n’ Rollers grooving along to the likes of Proud Mary, Don’t Want to Talk About It and, of course Maggie May.

Lee said that performing a tribute to Rod was special for him and audiences.

“Rod Stewart has such a legacy demonstrating that music can really move you,” he said. “It’s the measure of the man that at the marriage of a couple that was delayed because of the Thomas Cook collapse he turned up at the wedding to sing Have I Told You Lately.

“Generations have loved his music. Rod has inspired me throughout my career and I hope the audience at the Empire will love every second.”

Lee’s show in Waterford’s Theatre Royal was reviewed by the Munster Express saying: “Hedley had the moves, the chutzpah, the raspy Rod Stewart voice, and he got the audience going”

Lee Hedley is one of Northern Ireland’s leading performers with The Lee Hedley Blues Band, bringing his blend of classic rock, blues and jazz to venues across the country and playing festivals such as The Belfast Blues Festival, as well as touring in the US, Europe and even in Libya.

“I want to bring the excitement and joy of shows by Sir Rod Stewart to Belfast,” Lee said.

“There are so many tunes that have become iconic and are loved by so many that it is a privilege and delight to not only sing them, but to see the response from the crowd.”

“With Rod currently in remission from prostate cancer he remains as ever committed to recording with last year’s ‘Blood Red Roses’ charting and packed with memorable tunes. I hope to bring that energy and joy to the Empire for what will be a special post-Christmas show.”

Rod might sing – and Lee will too on the 27 – Some Guys Have All The Luck but your luck will be in when you see Tonight’s The Night.

As well s Lee and the seven-piece band, the Empire show will also have DJ Will Reynolds playing ‘Classic Gold Roadshow’ tunes.

Tickets, priced £15, are on sale now via Visitbelfast.com.