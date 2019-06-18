Three Peaks Challenge to Boost funds for Air Ambulance NI

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (AANI), supported by Boost Drinks, has launched the ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ which encourages everyone to get outdoors and conquer one, two or three of Northern Ireland’s famous mountains in aid of the life-saving charity.

Taking place during national Air Ambulance month, AANI is asking people to register at airambulanceni.org to climb Slieve Donard in Co Down on September 14, Cuilcagh in Co Fermanagh on September 21, Slemish in Co Antrim on September 28 or a mixture of all three!

AANI, in partnership with Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland and requires £5,500 a day from donations and fund-raising to sustain operations.

The Three Peak Challenge has been set up to help raise awareness and essential funds so asks workmates, friends or families to all get together and tackle any or all three local peaks in aid of AANI which since their first deployment in July 2017 has been tasked 839 times to serious or life-threatening situations throughout the province.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at AANI, said: “We are excited to launch the Three Peaks Challenge with the hope that as many people as possible give it a go and direct attention and raise funds to help sustain our local invaluable service. £2 million is needed per year to keep our services running and through the generosity of our supporters through events like this we are a big step closer to achieving our aim.

“To take part you don’t need to be an experienced hiker as you can walk up the mountains at your own pace with a group of friends and spend the time doing something very worthwhile,” Kerry added.

AANI brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes. This Doctor/Paramedic service benefits those whose lives are at serious risk following significant injury or trauma. Effectively the service brings emergency hospital care direct to the casualty.

“AANI is a remarkable and essential charity for the people of Northern Ireland,” said Francine Matthews, Boost Drinks’ Consumer Marketing Manager.

“As our 2019 charity partner we continue to support AANI by encouraging Three Peak Challenge registrations and fund-raising at major events across NI such as Balmoral Show and Truckfest along with providing bottles of Boost Sport to everyone taking part,” continued Francine.

“We urge everyone who is interested in the Three Peak Challenge to register and help give back to this amazing service that is tasked to an incident at least once a day on average. We are passionate in our efforts to raise money to help keep the helicopter flying with skilled HEMS doctors and HEMS paramedics aboard,” Francine added.

To find out more about Boost’s charity partnership visit boostnicharity.com and for registration and donations to the Three Peak Challenge visit airambulanceni.org

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003 and now owns the province’s top three selling soft drinks* within the local independent convenience channel.

* Source: IRI Marketplace Data Symbols and Independents 52 weeks unit sales to 21st April 2019