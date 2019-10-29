The Art of Cocktail Mixing at Stock Kitchen & Bar

In a recent episode of Amazing Food & Drink, we followed some of the expert bar staff at Stock Kitchen & Bar for some inside insights on The Art of Cocktail Mixing. Featuring Stock bartender, Reece, viewers are treated to some top tips on putting together some mouthwatering boozy beverages, straight from Belfast’s iconic St. George’s Market.

Opened officially in 2019, Stock Kitchen comes as the latest venture of celebrity chef Danny Millar, who led an accomplished career across restaurants in Germany and London before returning to Northern Ireland in the 1990s, leading kitchens at Shanks, The Narrows, Cayenne and finally Balloo House as Director and Head Chef. The chef now focuses his efforts on the new restaurant St. George’s Market – a location celebrated for its local ingredients and artisan suppliers.

Millar’s career has seen his skills as a chef rise to fame, picking up top awards from the likes of the Bridgestone 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland, Georgina Campbell’s ‘Best of the Best’ in Ireland Guide and the prestigious Michelin Guide. Along the way, the chef has emerged as a household name in the local food scene, making regular appearances on hit BBC series Saturday Kitchen and the Great British Menu.

In its first year in business, Stock Kitchen has attracted a raft of praising reviews, including from the Belfast Telegraph’s Joris Minne who described the restaurant as “the kind of restaurant you want to make habit-forming”. Indeed, the St. George’s market eatery continues to attract tourists and locals alike for its locally-sourced ingredients and award-winning regional produce.

In a fresh instalment from ProfileTree’s Amazing Food & Drink series, we are treated to a masterclass in the art of cocktail preparation from Stock Kitchen’s own beverage connoisseur, Reece. Reece recreated some of the best beverages on the menu, exclusively for your viewing delight. Check it out!

Summer Market Spritz

First up is an in-house favourite, inspired by the iconic market that the restaurant calls ‘home’. Recognised as one of Stock Kitchen’s best cocktails, this creation is lovingly crafted with a combination of homemade lemongrass syrup and a boozy mixture of Gin and Aperol. It’s a huge favourite with patrons, and when we saw Reece at work, we quickly found out why.

Spiced Pineapple Margarita

A beverage with a kick, the Spiced Pineapple Margarita is made using Stock Kitchen’s very own handmade pineapple syrup: perfect for those in search of those summer flavours all-year-round. For more of those summer sensations, we also recommend the Blood Orange Gin Sour.

Traditional Irish Coffee

Two things that go hand-in-hand: coffee and whiskey. Having a coffee after a meal is a great way to finish an evening – so why not make it perfect with a dash of premium Irish whiskey? Stock Kitchen’s twist on the classic Irish coffee is not-to-be-missed. Check out Reece in action!

