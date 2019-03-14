Sondheim’s Classic Company Comes to The Grand Opera House, Belfast

The renowned and ground-breaking Stephen Sondheim musical Company The Musical is coming to Belfast Grand Opera House.

First unleashed on the world in 1970 Company showcased Sondheim’s comedic take on the evolving nature of relationships amongst the Baby Boomer generation, as the Hippy movement was challenging the traditional marital status.

Packed with singalong tracks and witty observations the musical comedy charts the path of bachelor Robert as he yearns for his own partner amidst a sea of married friends.

Producer Darren Gardiner of LSFX Productions, who recently brought the spectacular Lush Classical with The Ulster Orchestra here, said Company was a show he had longed to bring to the Belfast stage.

“Company is still so on trend – it’s got it all,” he said. “Amazing songs, incredible music and so in tune with what it’s like to be 35 and single. It’s exactly the kind of humour people here will love.

“We’re bringing a show to the Grand Opera House that rivals the West End stage in terms of quality and technical production with a stunning live orchestra.”

Director James Huish, whose previous sell-out Les Misérables show in 2016 at the Great Victoria Street venue earned critical acclaim, is determined to showcase the many facets of Company.

“Company is a snapshot of being married, being single, and the pressures modern society puts on us to be stereotyped,” said James. “The way we live today is changing and while we’re shown so much of people’s lives on social media we only see what they want us to and not the struggles and pressures that we all have.

“It’s based on every day relationships and so within the show there is someone that everyone in the audience can relate to and is a hilarious journey of self-discovery set to Stephen Sondheim’s amazing songs.”

Including ‘The Ladies Who Lunch’, ‘Side by Side, by Side’ and ‘Sorry – Grateful’ all the tracks will be familiar, but all are woven into the contemplative life of Robert with the mishaps and mayhem of himself and the anarchic relationships of his friends.

As he watches their increasingly strange ways of surviving marriage the comedy levels all out in the madcap world that Robert is a part of.

Starring Mark Tilley as Robert, Kelly Brown as Joanne and Directed by James Huish. Company The Musical will be on The Grand Opera House stage from May 1st until May 4th.

More information – including how to book tickets – can be found at: www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/companythemusical