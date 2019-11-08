Shoppers to Bag Free Christmas Shop at Lidl Trolley Dash

Lidl Northern Ireland is gearing up to give away thousands of pounds worth of free shopping this December with the return of its major festive fundraiser for charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland, the Lidl Trolley Dash.

The ‘Lidl Trolley Dash’ gives customers the chance to take part in their very own supermarket sweep and win their entire ‘big Christmas shop’. For just £1, shoppers can purchase Trolley Dash tickets in all 38 stores across Northern Ireland from Monday 11th November to Sunday 1st December. One winner from each store will be selected from a draw to go wild in the aisles and bag their Christmas shop entirely free of charge.

The 38 lucky contestants chosen for the dash will have two minutes to stock up on as many Christmas goodies as possible.

Lidl’s Trolley Dash is the flagship event to raise vital funds for charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland. Over the past two years, Lidl has raised over £340,000 for NSPCC with £103,975 raised through Lidl’s Trolley Dash last year.

Deirdre Ryan, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Ireland said: “Shoppers always enjoy saving on their grocery bills at Lidl but, with the Lidl Trolley Dash, lucky winners can fill their trolley completely free of charge and enjoy Christmas on us. The Trolley Dash initiative is a fantastic way for us to reward our customers whilst raising money for our charity partner, NSPCC. Every penny raised from ticket sales goes directly to charity to support the important work carried out by NSPCC across Northern Ireland.

So, if you’ve ever dreamed of going ‘wild in the aisles’ or think you’re a savvy shopper, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up for Christmas and have a ‘dashing’ good time, all for a worthy cause. We really want everyone to get involved and help us smash last year’s target to enable NSPCC to continue its vital service for children, young people and families across Northern Ireland.”

Dame Esther Rantzen DBE, Childline Founder and NSPCC Ambassador, said: ‘I was delighted to dash with my trolley – I thank all Lidl’s staff and customers for their wonderful support for NSPCC. Christmas is a very tough time for the children who need our comfort and support, and your help means we can continue to be there for them. On their behalf, thank you so much and a very Happy Christmas.’

The Lidl Trolley Dash will take place in all 38 stores across Northern Ireland on Saturday 14th December at 7.45 am, before store opening times to allow winners an uninterrupted dash through the aisles.

For more information about how to get involved and for competition terms and conditions, please visit the terms and conditions page at www.lidl.co.uk.