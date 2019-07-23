Roe Park Resort ‘Unveils’ New Wedding Facilities

Limavady’s multi award-winning Roe Park Resort has unveiled its new wedding and function suite following an investment of £0.5million.

The refurbishment programme, which took three months to complete, includes the expansion and redevelopment of the Resort’s main function room – the Roe Park Suite – allowing over 300 guests to be catered for in one sitting.

The multi-purpose Suite is now totally self-contained, incorporating a private entrance and bar area, making it one of the biggest wedding venues in the North West.

To meet the growing trend for outdoor ceremonies the grounds have also been extensively redesigned and landscaped to include a wedding gazebo, a private outdoor reception area and grassed space for games.

As part of the investment programme, the hotel has also completed the first phase of the refurbishment of its 118 bedrooms.

The development of the facilities follows on from a recent £1million investment in the Resort’s 18-hole parkland golf course – resulting in it being awarded Best Value Resort by the Golfer’s Guide to Ireland in both 2018 and 2019.

Mike Marshall, General Manager of Roe Park Resort said:

“We’re delighted to see this important project come to fruition in time for the summer season. As it coincides with the arrival of The Open it firmly establishes Roe Park Resort as a destination of choice.

“The wedding market is ever evolving, and our investment is in direct response to growing customer demand – not only for weddings but from the corporate market, particularly conferences and large-scale events.”

The hotel has also expanded its in-house team with the recruitment of another experienced wedding co-ordinator.

“Our focus is on delivering a complete, stress-free service for those planning their big day,” added Mike. “The new Suite and all the additional facilities on offer, means we can cater for the widest range of customer needs – whether indoor or outdoor – including civil, themed and non-traditional weddings.