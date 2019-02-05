Roar and Explore end their first year on a high with two regional awards

Roar and Explore has picked up two awards, ‘Best Active Day Out’ and ‘Best Day Out for Under 5’s’ at the Days Out With The Kids Family Favourite Awards 2018.

Based at Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, on the Stewartstown Road, Roar and Explore is a fun-filled soft play area which caters for non-walkers to children up to the age of ten years old. With a large state-of-the-art play frame full of obstacles, twists and turns and multi-level toddler area there’s something for everyone to enjoy. For both areas, the bottom level is wheelchair accessible with double spaced areas for easy manoeuvrability. This gives access to the ball pit, wobble mirrors and additional soft play activities.

While your children are off exploring, you can take a break at Roary’s Café. There is great visibility and you can relax in the cafe and still watch your children play on the frames. They have plenty of drinks (amazing coffee), tasty treats and even a delicious hot food menu on offer for adults and little ones alike.

Speaking on receiving these awards, manager Catherine McClelland commented: We are delighted to receive these awards, it’s a great testament to the work our amazing staff team put in each day. What’s also so pleasing is we are only open a year and we are already picking up these awards. It’s fantastic to be involved in such a great social enterprise!

Roar and Explore offers something for everyone with three weekly events during term time. Each Monday it has Colin’s Crafts when arts and crafts take place each hour. On Wednesday they have Ellie’s Eats when the kids can make creative snacks and on Thursday’s they have Rami’s Rhymes when there’s lots of music and play throughout the day.

Roar and Explore also provide a great birthday party venue, which takes the hassle out of organising birthday parties for your little ones. They have three private party rooms, and the parties can be booked for as little as six children. During their two-hour parties you are provided with your own dedicated party host, each child gets unlimited juice, a hot meal and a dessert of their choice and a filled party bag. The birthday boy/girl also receives a free return pass. All you need to do is bring the cake!