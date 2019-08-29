Plan your Northern Ireland 9-15 September

There are stacks of fun things to do across Northern Ireland, from family days out to gigs and cultural events. Here are ten exciting things taking place in Northern Ireland 9-15 September.

European Heritage Open Days, Across NI, 14-15 September. Over 300 properties and events across Northern Ireland open free of charge during this weekend, many of which do not usually open to the public. Properties open include Florence Court, Belfast City Hall and many more.

Day Walk – Slieve Binnian & North Tor, Newry, 14 September. Enjoy a day walking in the beautiful Mourne Mountains, climb Slieve Binnian and admire impressive granite tors, with a multi-lingual, qualified Mountain Leader.

An ‘Olympic’ Challenge: Olympic, Titanic and Britannic, Belfast, 9 September. The Belfast Titanic Society and PRONI present their third annual lecture. Mark Chirnside explores the financial, technical and engineering issues that confronted the White Star Line as they planned Olympic, Titanic and Britannic and explains how they overcame them.

Myra’s Story, Derry~Londonderry, 14-15 September. Brian Foster’s new adaptation of his acclaimed play, Maire a Woman of Derry. Living rough on the streets of Dublin, Myra Mc Laughlin is a foul mouthed, feisty, street drinker. She is also immensely funny and self- deprecating. Myra never wallows in self-pity as she gives us a hilarious, moving, and ultimately tragic account of her fall from grace.

Traditional Irish Baking, Moy, 14 September. Wee Buns Cookery School offers a warm welcome at this hands on class, discussing recipes and techniques and making the most of local ingredients.

Athenry: Dance of the Celts, Belfast, 11 September. Irish dance company ‘Ta Da’ presents the tale of the famous song “The Fields of Athenry” like you’ve never seen before at the Cabaret Supper Club. With a talented cast of World Champions and dancers from the biggest touring shows, such as ‘Riverdance’ and ‘Lord of the Dance’, watch as ‘Michael’ and ‘Mary’ find love during the Great Famine.

Neon Night Maize Maze, Limavady, 14 September. Do you think you can make it out of the all new Maize Maze in a glowing record time? Try your best at Carrowmena Activity Centre’s neon themed night maze event.

Shane Todd: The Todd Father, Newcastle, 13 September. Following a hugely successful 2018 tour Shane Todd presents his biggest show yet, The Toddfather. Performing at a number of venues across Northern Ireland, see The Toddfather in Newcastle at The Anchor Bar.

FUR & Guests, Belfast, 15 September. See Brighton-based quartet FUR perform at their only Belfast date in McHugh’s Basement with special guests.

Hidden Gems Tour, Dungannon, 14 – 15 September. This full day tour offers an adventure into the wild and rugged Lough Neagh landscape and gives an insight into how the local people live with local guide, James Walshe. Explore the ancient roads and lanes to uncover tales of Vikings, healing sites and holy wells where Saint Patrick walked.

For more information on these events or to plan a short break in Northern Ireland, visitwww.DiscoverNorthernIreland.com.