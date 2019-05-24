Perfect UK Travel Destinations for the retired

Planning to travel to the UK after retirement? You have made one of the finest travel decisions of your life. The UK has so much to offer to visitors- from beautiful and scenic places to grand castles. If you are wondering where to go during your next UK visit, follow the top 5 Perfect UK Travel Destinations picks by stair lift manufacturer, Acorn Stairlifts.

The Cotswolds, England

There is no place as quaint and picturesque as the birthplace of Winston Churchill. Cotswolds also inspired legendary writer Beatrix Potter to writer her third book ‘The Tailor of Gloucester’. The thatch-roof cottages will make you want to stay here forever. But this is not everything that Cotswolds has to offer.

You can visit the Rodmarton Manor, the most iconic home of this place that was hand built by the local craftsmen. Also, visit the Sudeley Castle, the burial ground and former home of Queen Katherine Parr, last wife of Henry VIII. You can also take the road less travelled and follow the 102-mile Cotswold Way National Trail.

Lake District, England

What better way to experience everything British in one place than to go to Lake District, England. Whether you like scenic locations for pictures or an awesome Victorian experience, you will get it all here.

Go and watch glassblowing and diamond wheel cutting in action or see how vodka, gin and whiskey are made. You can also enjoy the farmers’ markets, film festivals and music celebrated here. There is something for everyone in this region. It is like visiting a giant natural mall. Plus, it is great for bike rides as well.

The Highlands, Scotland

Do you want to experience beautiful and lush green hills leading you to the sea? If yes, the Scottish Highlands should be your first choice. The West Highland Line will give you the most beautiful views of this area moving through Fort William and Glasgow. Once the rugged mountains have taken your breath away, you will be lead to Moray Firth, a place where beautiful marine life is yours to spot. You will find about 130 bottleneck dolphins here and if you are lucky, you will also spot whales, seals and even beautiful porpoises.

Northern Irish Coast

Visit the Giant’s Causeway which is thought to have been made by an Irish Giant or enjoy some rest at Belfast. You can also climb atop a rope bridge first made in 1755 to see the beautiful landscape from 30 meters above the sea level at Carrick-a-Rede. Another beautiful place to visit here is the Dark Hedges, an 18th century beech tree avenue made famous by Game by Thrones.

Cornwall, England

Arguably the most beautiful space in England, come here to taste the mining history of the UK at the Carnglaze Slate Caverns and Morwellham Quay where you will find old slate and copper mines, coupled with a working farm and even a museum. It is also a World Heritage Site representing Cornish Mining.

The fishing villages of Falmouth and Fowey will blow you away with their charm and quaint settings. But, this is not all. You can enjoy two amazing biomes at the Eden Project, one for rainforests and another for Mediterranean climates. The flora at this space are so beautiful, you could take a lifetime of pictures in just one trip. Don’t forget St Michael’s Mount on your way back.

Does these UK Travel Destinations sound like the perfect British vacation to you? Make sure you include all the beautiful places we mentioned above to your itinerary.

