Oustanding Staycation offers in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland boasts an irresistible collection of places to stay including beautiful B&Bs, luxurious spa hotels and great value self-catering properties. Discover NI has selected the best offers of the week to help you plan a short break.

1 x Night B&B, La Mon Hotel & Country Club, Co. Down from £85 per room per night

The four-star La Mon Hotel and Country Club is a superb venue, located just 15 minutes from Belfast and George Best City Airport yet in the heart of County Down. Whether you want to relax and unwind in the spa or get out and explore the area, the hotel provides the perfect base for both. Offer includes overnight accommodation with breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 9044 8631. Offer available until 15 November 2019.

1 x Night B&B, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Co. Fermanagh from £140 per room per night

The award winning four-star Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel boasts an idyllic setting on the shores of scenic Lough Erne, bordered by private grounds and gardens, but just one kilometre from the historic town of Enniskillen. Offer includes overnight accommodation with breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 6632 3481. Offer available until 15 November 2019.

1 x Night B&B, Causeway Hotel, Co. Antrim from £99 per room per night

The three-star Causeway Hotel is conveniently located close to Northern Ireland’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway, providing the perfect base to explore the Causeway Coast. Offer includes overnight accommodation with breakfast the following morning. To book call 028 2073 1210. Offer available until 15 November 2019.