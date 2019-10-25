Nando’s new Mozam Wrap is bursting with flavour

Nando’s has announced the launch of its new Mozam Wrap, inspired by the colours of the Mozambique flag – the birthplace of PERi-PERi – which will be available in all Northern Ireland restaurants from 15th October.

Mozam Wrap

Bursting with both colour and flavour, the new, tangy chicken wrap has been inspired by the black, yellow, red and green colours of the Mozambique flag, with each ingredient in the wrap reflecting a different colour. From the red of the PERi-PERi sauce and green of the lettuce, to the black and yellow of the rich Black Garlic Sauce and Pineapple and Coconut Chutney, the wrap comes with brand new Nando’s ingredients worth getting messy for!

The new Mozam Wrap is as delicious as it is charitable, with 50p from each item sold being donated to Nando’s Fighting Malaria – a campaign launched in 2017 to help combat the spread of malaria in Mozambique, with the aim of putting an end to the life-threatening but preventable disease.

Further encouraging fans of PERi-PERi into getting messy for a good cause, Nando’s will be introducing a limited number of giant napkins (and at 48cm by 48cm, we mean giant…) into select UK restaurants, for anyone looking to get stuck into the deliciously messy wrap.

The new Mozam Wrap will be available from 15th October in restaurants across the UK, with proceeds raised going toward Nando’s Fighting Malaria.