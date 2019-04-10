Memorial diamonds are a rising alternative to burials according to Heart In Diamond

When a loved one passes, it’s natural to mourn them. One way to provide comfort is to honor their memory. There are many ways to do this, of course. Burial services serve as one way to pay tribute to the deceased. However, these days, burials are becoming less popular, and memorial diamonds are now a rising alternative.

Since the beginning of time, people have buried their loved ones in tombs and graves. The ancient Greeks and Egyptians opted to bury the deceased in tombs, and in the Stone Age, tombs were shaped like houses. Other ancient civilizations in Japan and India cremated the dead, and in classical antiquity, cremation was part of a military procedure associated with battlefield honors.

Somewhere along the timeline of history in classical times, there was a shift between burials and cremation. One possible reason for this is that in the mid-1960s, the Roman Catholic Church accepted cremation as an appropriate form of funeral for its members. In the 21st century, serious academic studies in cremation began to emerge, and more people began to choose it over burials.

Alternative burial trends became very popular during this time. Currently, one of the most popular ways in the UK to memorialize your beloved is to get a memorial diamond created from their ashes. Memorial diamonds are just as beautiful as mined diamonds, and even more unique and meaningful. And they have certainly changed the funeral industry.

Memorial diamonds and cremation are becoming more popular

Memorial diamonds are made from the ashes of cremated remains. Cremation is becoming more and more popular all around the world, particularly in the UK. The cremation rate in the UK has more than doubled in the last few decades, and for good reasons. Cremation is more affordable than a burial, and it can still involve a memorial service for the deceased if their family chooses to have one. Cremation is also more environmentally-friendly.

With these advantages, it’s no surprise than cremation is more common than ever. And, it will continue to become more popular—the National Funeral Directors Association predicts that in the next ten years, the national cremation rate will be above 70%. And a survey showed that the majority of people in the UK want to be cremated rather than buried.

Cremation is more affordable than a burial

When a loved one is buried, it can cost a lot of money. The good news is that a diamond to memorialize your loved one is much less expensive than a burial, plus it will last forever. A 4mm 0.25 carat memorial diamond can range anywhere from £1,400 to £2,200, depending on the cut and colour chosen. On the contrast, a standard burial can cost £4,267, and up—and that’s not even including the funeral costs.

The reality is that burials and funerals are extremely expensive. Afterwards, you’re left with memories of the beloved, along with a huge bill from the funeral home. And the cost of traditional burials continues to rise all around the world. In the US, the national average cost of a funeral including viewing and cremation in 2017 was $6,260. And that’s just for a basic funeral—fancier funerals are a lot higher. In other major cities such as Toronto and Tokyo, funeral costs are anywhere from $5,000 and $15,000.

Memorial diamonds offer advantages

Like funerals, cremation ceremonies reflect the level of respect held for deceased loved ones. After the ceremony, families are searching for new and unique ways to handle their loved one’s ashes. While storing them in urns, dispersing them in nature, and other possibilities are viable, many people are choosing to turn the ashes into memorial diamonds. The industry has grown exponentially to accommodate this advanced way to handle ashes.

The fact that more people are opting for cremation and memorial diamonds instead of traditional burials is good news because cemetery burials have caused many problems, including cemetery congestion and ground water pollution.

Cemetery congestion results in an unimaginable level of greenhouse gases—in fact, a traditional burial amounts to 39 kg of greenhouse gases. Factor in all of the toxins that result from the body’s decomposition, as well as the embalming fluids and metals that are used to prepare the body for burial.

While cremation does involve a small amount of CO2 release into the atmosphere, it is far less than the environmental damage caused from a burial over decades. Simply put, a body burns in two hours or less, while a buried body can take years to decay.

How memorial diamonds are made

When memorial diamonds are made, carbon from the ashes becomes a sparkling gem, which you can then cut and set to create a customized memorial. The resulting gem can be customized by cut, color, etc., to reflect the most important qualities of the deceased. But there is much more to the creation of memorial diamonds. Cremation diamond specialists such as Heart In Diamond uses state-of-the-art equipment to turn carbon from ashes into a memorial diamond. Only about 200g of ashes or 10g of hair are needed for the process.

The carbon contained in human hair is placed under high temperatures and intense pressure to transform it from ashes to diamond. The purity of a memorial diamond is the same as that of a natural diamond. Although it’s made in the lab, it goes through the same processes that replicate a naturally-occurring event. The buyer can choose the color, carats, and clarity. Once the diamond is cut, it’s placed on any type of jewelry desired.

Memorial diamonds are affordable

The cost of memorial diamonds are incredibly affordable. In fact, they are often 20 to 30% cheaper than mined diamonds. Though the cost can certainly vary, smaller diamonds tend to cost more than bigger diamonds. The reason for this is that they require more precision to create. In the UK, expect to pay as low as £1400 for a memorial diamond of good quality.

Losing a loved one can result in a very difficult time or personal tragedy, and memorial diamonds are just what some need to make it through. Memorial diamonds are a viable option to funerals, and provide comfort when UK families need it most.