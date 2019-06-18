Mash Direct Launches Summer Salad Range

Northern Ireland’s Mash Direct has launched an innovative house-style salad range with a selection of crunchy and deliciously fresh salads, writes Sam Butler.

After 15 years of pioneering healthy and convenient vegetable side dishes such as mashed potato, champ and potato croquettes, the family owned farm business in Comber has been carefully crafting the perfect summer time salads which have exclusively launched in Northern Ireland.

Mash Direct sales director Lance Hamilton say: “Creating this new range has been a very exciting journey for everyone at the farm. We wanted to explore a gap in the market and create a premium salad range with a fresh and bold mix of vegetables with extra crunch.

“Our salad range offers consumers a perfect accompaniment for the BBQ season. We are very excited about this launch and can’t wait for customers to try them.

“Now that the summer season is upon us, customers are looking for more freshly prepared salads to complement summer time meals,” he adds.

The Home Style Salad range consists of three new products including Home Style Potato Salad, Crispy Apple and Kohlrabi Salad and Home Style Coleslaw.

Mr Hamilton continues: “With a desirable mix of minimal preparation and maximum flavours they are the perfect complementary accompaniment for the summer BBQ platter.”

The Hamilton family have farming expertise stretching over six generations and is passionate about growing the highest quality heritage varieties of vegetables for their gluten free product portfolio.

The drive throughout the company has led to exceptional service levels and innovation which sets it apart in the marketplace. The company now has 21 Great Taste Awards and is the UK Brand leader of the vegetable accompaniments sector within the food manufacturing industry.

Mash Direct’s salad range are retailed at £1.50 and are stocked in Sainsbury’s, Spar, Eurospar, Vivo, Supervalu, Centra, Mace, Nisa and Independents throughout Northern Ireland.