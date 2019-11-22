Make time for Fermanagh this Winter

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism is encouraging holidaymakers across Northern Ireland to beat the winter blues, as it announces a new schedule packed full of festive events and activities designed to help travellers escape the cold with a warm welcome in the Lakeland county this Christmas.

Boasting miles of crystal clear waters, magical woodland landscapes with break-taking views ready to be explored, and even its own picturesque medieval castle whose origins stretch back into history, visitor numbers to Fermanagh have been growing steadily year on year, with ‘must see’ attractions such as Cuilcagh Boardwalk (Cuilcagh Legnabrocky Trail), Marble Arch Caves, and Belleek Pottery enticing visitors to the region and contributing to over 404,000 trips to the area in 2018.

Now, as Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism announces a new Winter schedule packed with everything from family friendly trips aboard the Polar Express, to adrenaline-pumping Adventure Caving, Marketing Manager Tanya Cathcart believes Fermanagh is the perfect winter tonic for visitors in 2019:

“Co. Fermanagh is bursting at the seams with exciting things to see and do this Winter, which is why we’re expecting to see more holidaymakers than ever joining us on the banks of Lough Erne.

“Whether it’s a visit to Santa’s Grotto, some Christmas Caroling, or even a spot of white-water canoeing, Fermanagh has something for the whole family to enjoy this festive period.

“We would invite everyone to enjoy a warm welcome in Fermanagh this winter and discover what makes this such a special destination – we guarantee it will be a trip to remember!” added Tanya.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism has unveiled a list of exciting experiences and destinations for holidaymakers to enjoy this Winter, with a range of new events designed for families to get into the Christmas spirit.

Visitors are invited on Saturday November 23rd to the Enniskillen Christmas Lights Switch On, where Enniskillen town centre will ignite with family fun and sparkles with a programme of Christmas music, carols, Elf trails, face-painting and festive entertainment taking place throughout the day before the Christmas Lights Switch on at 5.30PM.

Reward yourself this Winter with a midweek stay (Sunday – Thursday) in a luxury guest room at the lavish five-star Lough Erne Resort and enjoy a complimentary £70 resort credit with indulgent breakfast the next morning and full use of The Infinity Pool at The Thai Spa, from £115 per room.

Delve off the beaten path and explore the Marble Arch Caves, one of Europe’s finest show caves, which has extended its opening hours in November with guided tours through the fascinating underworld of rivers, winding passages, lofty chambers and delicate cave formations taking place from Wednesdays to Sundays inclusive from 10.30AM – 3.00PM throughout the month.

Belmore Court & Motel are encouraging travellers to spend quality time together experiencing the Fermanagh Lakeland’s breath-taking scenery and one-of-a-kind attractions this Winter, with their ‘Time Well Spent’ offer giving holidaymakers savings of up to £30 per night & FREE Breakfast when they book a 3 night minimum stay.

Share Discovery Village’s widely popular Share Slalom is returning for its sixteenth year at the Ballyconnell Lock Gate on Sunday November 24th. Complete with canoe steps and assisted flow boulders, this tricky water obstacle course is perfect for adventure seekers of all abilities, be they a nautical novice or experienced paddler. Also make sure to book your visit to Santa at Share Holiday Village on Sunday 15th December during the Christmas Cheer event from 2-4pm.

Enjoy some festive cheer on Wednesday November 27th at the Westville Hotel Christmas Carol Service. Kicking off from 6.00PM with Christmas Carols delivered by Fermanagh primary schools as well as local choir, Caritas, this promises to be a magical night with freshly baked Christmas treats for sale and a special visit from Santa Claus for those who’ve been good this year!

Treat your partner to a three-night weekend break at Belle Isle Estate and Private Island Self Catering Cottages and enjoy 3 nights for the price of 2, free entry to the historic Enniskillen Castle, 2 for 1 entry to the Belleek Pottery Tour, and complimentary Smores Pack to toast over the fire pit, from £325 per couple.

The magical Winter Wonderland will be returning to the island town of Enniskillen from November 29th – December 14th. Families will meet Mrs. Claus and her elves for some fun and games before climbing aboard the amazing Polar Express which will take them to the secret castle location of Santa’s Grotto, where Father Christmas will have a special gift ready for each child and can take a keepsake photo with each festive family.

Experience Winter by the lakes at the award-winning four-star Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges. Holidaymakers can treat themselves to a midweek overnight stay as part of the Killyhevlin Christmas Shopper offer and enjoy a sumptuous fully cooked breakfast, an exclusive GINgle Festive Cocktail from the award-winning farm-to-bottle Boatyard Distillery and full use of the Killyhevlin Health Club, with fitness suite, indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and outdoor hot tub overlooking Lough Erne, from £115 per night.

Escape the cold and Deck the Halls at the Fermanagh Choral Society Christmas Concerts taking place on December 6th and 7th in the stunning 18th century mansion of Castle Coole. From 8.00PM, the famous Grand Hall will be brought to life with yuletide music and famous Christmas carols performed by the Fermanagh Choral Society. Visitors also should not miss out on the chance to bundle up in front of the fire with a glass of wine in the beautiful Breakfast Room.

For details on accommodation offers, visitor attractions and how to start your Fermanagh Winter Experience please go to www.fermanaghlakelands.com/timeforfermanagh