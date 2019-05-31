Leabank Nursing Home Launches New Dementia Unit 

Leabank Nursing Home, which has been at the heart of the Ballycastle Community for the past 24 years, has opened a new dementia unit to further extend its nursing care and expertise for people living with the condition.

Latest figures from the Alzheimer’s Society show that there are nearly 20,000 living with dementia and Alzeimer’s in Northern Ireland. The Macklin Group, who own and operate Leabank Nursing Home, have been successfully operating care homes in Northern Ireland for over 30 years, across six homes in Northern Ireland. They have an expert team of 70 staff within Leabank who are trained in dementia awareness and care and are able to give advice to the residents and their families on how best to manage the condition.

Dementia is caused by damage to the brain by diseases such as Alzheimer’s or a series of strokes. It is a progressive condition, which means that it will gradually get worse over time. Symptoms of the disease include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language. A diagnosis of dementia can be scary and confusing; however, it is possible to live well with the illness, which is the main objective of the nursing staff at Leabank.

Annette Lindsay, Nurse Manager at Leabank Nursing Home explains: “Today sees the launch of our fantastic new facility which will further extend the exceptional level of care that our team here display on a daily basis.

“We wanted to ensure that our residents who are living with the condition continue to do so in a welcoming, warm and inviting environment with a commitment to excellence in care.

“We have nine new rooms which have been completely revamped, redesigned, and restructured using dementia-friendly colours, design and layout.

“When the plans were being drawn up for the new unit, we consulted with the Alzeimers Society and other industry experts to ensure the new unit meets all standards and can help our residents who are living with the condition to lead better and more fulfilling lives.

“We are also delighted to have a fantastic new day room and full activity schedule for our residents which ranges from arts and crafts, reminiscing to games, music and pet therapy.

“We have over 70 staff within the home who specialise in dementia care, this new facility allows us to further extend our care offering in a dedicated space which allows both one-to-one and group care and activities to take place. The new day room also allows family and friends to call in at any time to spend time with the residents and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat.

Annette concluded: “We only opened the unit in mid-April and we already have 80 per cent occupancy.”

Leabank Nursing Home is located at 1 Beechwood Avenue, Ballycastle, BT54 6BL, 028 2076 3392

