The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing will be the highlight of the year for thousands of racing aficionados, socialites and fashionistas alike as Down Royal Racecourse once again hosts an unprecedented weekend of entertainment on 1st and 2nd November.

With a total prize fund over the two days of €460,000, Friday 1st November will see the richest hurdle race in Northern Ireland take place – The WKD Hurdle – while the province’s biggest and richest National Hunt race of the season – the Ladbrokes Grade 1 Champion Chase – will run on Saturday 2nd.

A prize pot of €150,000 ensures that the Ladbrokes Champion Chase entices the cream of runners and riders, including five entries from Gordon Elliott’s team featuring Mengli Khan and Alpha Des Obeaux, together with the Paul Nicholls trained Clan de Obeaux and last year’s winner, Road to Respect, trained by Noel Meade.”

Shane McLaughlin, Managing Director of Ladbroke Services Ireland said: “Ladbrokes has a long and proud association with top-class horse racing and we are thrilled to be embarking on this exciting new sponsorship of the Ladbrokes Festival of Racing at Down Royal. We’re looking forward to an action-packed weekend of top class racing.”

Brendan Loughran, Head of Business Unit Ireland, SHS Drinks, which owns the WKD brand, said: “WKD is delighted to be continuing its long and proud association with horse racing at Down Royal. The Festival of Racing is a highlight in the racing and social calendar and we’re thrilled that WKD, Premium Sponsor of the first day of the Festival, will be unveiling WKD Pink Gin Flavour to racing enthusiasts.”

Down Royal Chief Executive, Emma Meehan said: “The Ladbrokes Festival of Racing is the highlight of our racing calendar and with the venue and the track both in tip top condition, it promises to be a superb day out for all.

“It is no less competitive away from the race track with the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ also taking place on Saturday 2nd November, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.

“With a prize package worth £3,250, this year’s principal sponsor is Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort and our judges include Irish fashion blogger, Nicola Hughes, Cool FM Breakfast Show Presenter and Fashion Stylist, Rebecca McKinney and Catriona McGleenon from Franklins Retail. We’re looking forward to an amazing occasion!

“Gents won’t be left out with a £500 gift voucher for Remus Uomo up for grabs on the day for the most stylish male.

“We are delighted to have Ladbrokes, WKD and Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort onboard as our key sponsors and look forward to working with them throughout the Festival weekend.”

Gates open at 11am and the first race is at 12.45pm. General admission is £15 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 16 go free and free car parking is available.