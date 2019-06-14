Kids Go Free with Stena

Summer is here and what better way to celebrate than to plan a value packed trip away and make lasting memories with the whole family – especially when the Kids Go Free.

Stena Line has launched Kids Go Free* which offers families the opportunity to save on trips across the Irish Sea via the Belfast – Cairnryan, Belfast – Liverpool, Dublin – Holyhead and Rosslare – Fishguard routes.

Kids Go Free, which allows children up to 15 years of age to travel free, can be booked online now on all Stena Line sailings. So, if it is a spontaneous summer holiday, wacky weekend trip in autumn or wonderful winter getaway that you are after then this offer is the one for you.

“With spacious ships, ease of loading up the car and setting off on an adventure, Stena Line takes the stress out of travelling. The Kids Go Free offer not only reduces travel expense but allows kids to have just as much fun on the journey as they do at the destination”, says Orla Noonan, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea North.

“The children will love the Happy World play area, Teen Town video game zone and free movies in the dedicated cinema and not forgetting about the big kids… there is free Wi-Fi, great eateries and the onboard shop which is also available to passengers, offering up to 50% savings compared to the high street”, added Orla.

For more information or to book visit https://www.stenaline.co.uk/kids

*Kids Go Free is available on Economy or Flexi motorist fares on any Irish Sea routes up until January 5.