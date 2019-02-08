Jivani Yoga offers a Life-Changing Trip To Thailand

Northern Ireland company Jivani Yoga has opened applications for their 2019 residential training course in Thailand.

During the 4-week programme commencing on April 1, 2019 on Koh Phangan, participants will receive 200 hours of intensive training and practical teaching.

Emma Warmington, founder of Jivani Yoga, describes the experience as “a comprehensive, integrative, and transformational journey onto the Dharmic path of teaching Yoga.”

The extensive programme, aimed at people with at least two years’ experience, provides students with a variety of tools and techniques to offer their future students and clients. Offering training in the powerful Brahmana and nurturing Langhana forms of yoga asana, they also teach the benefits of Breath, Movement, Sound, Communication and Connection.

Successful completion of the training allows attendees to register with the Yoga alliance as an RYT200 and teach classes anywhere in the world.

“Students benefit from personal coaching to build confidence and support their journey into becoming a strong, self-assured and skilful teacher,” said Emma.

Courses are not only designed for those who want to teach, they also cover guided meditation, creative writing, leadership skills, and compassionate communication, giving the attendees effective techniques for their own personal evolution to bring transformation to their own lives.

Former student Anabel Miranda from Panama said: “Jivani Yoga are a group of teachers like no other. Diverse and powerful, they held me in this space and helped me discover the fire that lives within me. I am in gratitude forever for this unexpected journey to the truth of my heart.”

Accommodation is provided at Serenity Residence, which includes three vegetarian meals a day, Monday to Friday, leaving you free to explore the picturesque surroundings on Koh Phangan on a weekend.

For those ready to embark on an extraordinary adventure of self-discovery in a beautiful Thai location, applications can be made at jivaniyoga.com/yoga-teacher-training-thailand.