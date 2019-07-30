Jet2.com launches vegan and gluten-free meals for customers to pre-order

Jet2.com has introduced two gluten-free meals and two vegan options to its selection of pre-ordered meals.

The addition of two gluten-free options gives customers an even bigger choice of delicious meals when flying with the UK’s best airline* and comes in direct response to demand from customers. The Gluten Free Roast Chicken Dinner features a traditional roast chicken breast with grilled potatoes and vegetables, served with a rich gluten-free gravy. The All-Day Gluten Free Breakfast is topped with grilled bacon, fluffy scrambled egg, rosti potatoes, and sautéed mushrooms in a delicious tomato sauce.

Due to demand from customers who have removed animal products from their diet, Jet2.com is also introducing two exciting new vegan meals, including an All-Day Vegan Breakfast featuring a delicious grilled vegan sausage, rosti potatoes, and sautéed mushrooms in a rich tomato sauce, as well as a Vegan Moroccan Vegetable Tagine served with fluffy couscous.

The new in-flight meals will be available to order from 29th July and will be onboard on Jet2.com flights from 2nd August. They can be purchased when booking with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays or can be ordered post-booking.

The company has made several exciting culinary announcements this year, giving customers fantastic choice when flying with the UK’s third largest airline. In January, Jet2.com added its first ever vegan option to its in-flight menu, with the introduction of the warming and hearty Penne Arrabbiata pasta dish, and in May the company turned up the heat by introducing two exciting Nando’s snacks to its new In-Flight menu, making it the first UK airline to help its customers get a Nando’s fix in the sky.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Customer feedback shows that there is strong demand for vegan and gluten-free options, so we are delighted to be introducing these four delicious meals, giving customers more choice on our award-winning airline. We are always looking at ways in which we can develop our offering and VIP customer experience, and we are sure that these new pre-ordered meals will be just as popular as the exciting in-flight menu changes that we have already announced this year.”