Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Announces Winter Sun Scorcher for 20/21 from Belfast International

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has announced a sizzling Winter Sun programme for Winter 20/21 from Belfast International with more seats, choice and flexibility on offer in response to the continued demand for Winter Sun from holidaymakers in Northern Ireland.

With more seats on sale to the sun next winter than ever from Belfast International, this scorching programme is driven by popular winter sun destinations in the Canary Islands as well as other hotspots in Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Turkey.

With more demand from holidaymakers in Northern Ireland looking to escape the winter and reach the sunshine of the Canary Islands, the leading leisure airline and package holiday specialist has added more services to Tenerife (now up to four services per week) and Lanzarote (now up to three services per week) in between November and April. With twice weekly services to Gran Canaria and a weekly service to Fuerteventura, the company will operate up to ten weekly services to the Canaries next winter, giving local holidaymakers unrivalled choice and flexibility with Northern Ireland’s leading airline and tour operator to the Canary Islands.

In addition, the company has put thousands of seats on sale to fantastic sun destinations such as Paphos (Cyprus), Antalya (Turkey), Faro (Algarve), Alicante (Costa Blanca) and Palma (Majorca).

Key highlights on the company’s Winter Sun programme for 20/21 from Belfast International

Canary Islands: Leading airline from Northern Ireland to the Canary Islands, with 90,000 seats on sale and ten weekly services to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Winter Turkish Delight! Continued weekly Friday service to Antalya means more seats to the Turkish sunshine next winter.

Spain: Twice weekly service to Alicante (Monday and Friday), making this a year-round destination.

Cyprus: Weekly Wednesday services to Paphos.

Majorca (Palma): More services to this sun-kissed Balearic beauty.

This programme means that the company is offering its biggest ever winter sun range from Belfast International, and with everything wrapped up in one package, holidaymakers have access to great value ATOL protected package breaks across thousands of 2-5 star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included, through a £60 per person deposit.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We are giving holidaymakers in Northern Ireland unrivalled choice and flexibility from Belfast International Airport in Winter 20/21, thanks to this fantastic Winter Sun programme. With more seats to Tenerife and Lanzarote on the back of extra demand, as well as award-winning flights and holidays to hotspots such as Alicante, Majorca, Cyprus and Turkey, this programme gives holidaymakers more reason than ever to escape the long winter and shows our continued commitment to our operation here at Belfast International. With more announcements coming soon, we are very excited about what’s in store for local holidaymakers in Winter 20/21.”

Uel Hoey, Business Development Director, said, “We are once again delighted to welcome Jet2.com and Jet2holidays increased commitment to the Northern Ireland market, offering an excellent range of winter holiday options, with the promise of even more potential to develop their BFS network to cater for strong local demand.”

To book a great value 2020/21 winter flight or package holiday, please visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.