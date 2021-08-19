Jazz on a Summer’s Day is Docs Ireland opening event

The music of jazz legends including Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington and Thelonious Monk will be celebrated at the opening event at next week’s Docs Ireland festival in Jazz on a Summer’s Day.

A special outdoor screening of the newly restored classic jazz documentary, ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Day’ will be shown in the intimate surroundings of the Secret Garden at Hidden Huntley in South Belfast, on Wednesday 25 August.

Jazz on a Summer’s Day

Director Bert Stern’s legendary film was shot at the famous 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island. It was one of the first jazz films ever to be produced in colour and also features rock ’n’ roll and R&B artists Chuck Berry and Big Maybelle as well as a sublime set by gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

Setting the scene for the screening will be the Martello Jazz Band, who will treat the Docs Ireland audience to a special live performance before the film is shown.

Docs Ireland Festival Director, Michele Devlin said: “’Jazz on a Summer’s Day’ is quite simply the best feature length jazz film ever made, so we’re setting the bar high with our first screening at Docs Ireland this year.

“As well as showcasing new talents at the festival, we also feel it’s important to celebrate our cinematic heritage and to bring rarely screened masterpieces to Northern Ireland audiences.

“With a beautifully restored film; the gorgeous surroundings of the Hidden Huntley gardens and a live music performance by the wonderful Martello Jazz Band, audiences will be in for an unforgettable night of music and cinema.”

Tickets for ‘Jazz on a Summer’s Day’ at Hidden Huntley are £8 full price, £7 concession and can be booked online now at www.docsireland.ie

Docs Ireland is supported this year by NI Screen, Belfast City Council, Department For Communities, BFI FAN, TG4, Arts & Business, Yellowmoon, Film Hub NI, BBC Northern Ireland.