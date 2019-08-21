How to Take Control of Your Finances

Money is one of the biggest causes of stress and can lead to sleepless nights. Although it is a major cause of stress, most people do not take action to take control of their and often will continue with negative behaviours which could have a significant impact on their situation in the long term.

It is easy to avoid getting your finances in order but it is amazing the difference that it can have on your life once you achieve financial independence and gain control of your situation.

Get an Overview

The first step to take is to get an overview of your financial situation. This should calculate exactly how much money you have coming in each month and list every single regular expensive. You can then work your way through this list to see if the expense is necessary or if you could be making savings somehow.

Create a Budget

Many people feel like they do not have control over their finances which is often because they do not have a budget in place. You should have set percentages which you stick to each month to create a healthy financial situation. The most popular of which is the 50/30/20 rule where 50% of your income goes on essentials (food, rent etc), 30% on savings and debt clearance and the remaining 20% of non-essentials (clothes, entertainment etc).

Reduce Spending

If you are struggling to make ends meet or you simply want to improve your financial situation then you should look into reducing spending (this is much easier than earning more money). There are many excellent ways to reduce spending, such as walking instead of driving, switching to non-brand products, shopping at a cheaper supermarket and growing your own vegetables.

Speak to a Financial Adviser

One of the best steps to take to achieve financial independence and to build towards a brighter future is to speak to a financial adviser. They will be able to look at your current situation and work with you to create a detailed plan that will help you to achieve your long and short-term financial goals. Expert advice can completely transform your situation while also providing you with peace of mind knowing that you are being intelligent with money.

People are often intimidating to think or even talk about their financial situation. It is much better to take action in regards to your finances so that you can build towards a bright future, achieve your goals and create positive money habits. The above tips should help you to get control over your finances so that you are able to reduce stress while finding ways to be more intelligent with your money now and in the long-term.