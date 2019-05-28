Holywood Pilates launches new studio in Holywood

What do Megan Markle, David Beckham, Jennifer Anniston, Rod Stewart and the residents of North Down have in common – Holywood Pilates.

Answer, they have been swept up by the wonderful obsession with Pilates which not only promises full body fitness, strengthening of the core, improvement in balance, lengthening of muscles and an increase in mental agility but in the words of Joseph Pilates, it helps you achieve…”the complete coordination of body, mind, and spirit.”

Holywood Pilates has been operating its hugely successful business from Holywood for over 8 years, and now, due to ever-growing popularity and demand, owner, Dr Lorraine Maxwell, Physiotherapist and Pilates instructor has made the bold decision to relocate to a larger studio in the heart of the town centre.

The new premises located on Sullivan Place, Holywood has a bright, spacious new studio space, where Lorraine and her team will offer over 30 classes a week ranging from beginners to advanced, runners, golfers, men only, teen classes, healthy bones, ante/post natal, Stretch and Release to the new Barre class.

There are also two bespoke treatment rooms where Lorraine, a Musculoskeletal Chartered Physiotherapist and her team of four physiotherapists, can provide expert treatment for pain as well as prescribing specific Pilates-based exercises to treat any musculoskeletal condition, reducing risk of re-injury and giving clients a long-term solution.

Speaking at the launch of the new studio, Lorraine Maxwell said: “Today marks an exciting start to our next chapter at Holywood Pilates.

“I started the business from my living room over ten years ago and to now be at this stage of growth is just so exciting and so rewarding that my clients enjoy the classes so much.

“There has been such a steady increase in demand over the past number of years as more and more people understand how Pilates can help our bodies in so many different ways.

“Pilates is a system of exercise that can be modified to suit anyone irrespective of their exercise levels or physical abilities.

“We start at Beginner level where the basics are learned and practiced and then progression to Improver, Intermediate or Advanced level is possible depending on each person’s needs and abilities.

“We can design classes to be sport-specific – for example we currently run classes for golfers, runners and cyclists and concentrate on prevention of common injuries associated with these sports and aim to balance the system to improve performance.

“We also run our Healthy Bones classes which started primarily for those with Osteoporosis but also suit those clients who would find it difficult to get up and down from the floor in a conventional mat Pilates class as these classes are done in sitting and standing only.

“Our Barre classes combine Pilates in Standing with Ballet and dance moves choreographed to music to provide a high energy class fabulous for posture, strength, flexibility and bone health.

“Taking time out of a busy day to focus on posture, muscle control, stretching, balance, co-ordination and muscle strength and endurance leaves both the body and the mind feeling refreshed and seeing clients reaping the benefits of attending our classes gives a huge sense of job satisfaction to myself and colleagues.

“All our Pilates classes are physio-led, we also offer 1:1 Pilates, musculoskeletal physiotherapy and postnatal checks.”

Lorraine qualified as a physiotherapist in 1998 and obtained her PhD studying paediatric orthopaedics in 2004. Over the last 20 years she has worked in a wide range of paediatric and adult musculo-skeletal specialisms within Physiotherapy both in the NHS and privately, in London and in Belfast.

Lorraine continued, “The common theme that ties all the areas of health and wellbeing together, from working with the paediatric population to those with chronic pain, is the need for us to stay active throughout our whole lives, despite what injuries or conditions we may be dealing with.

“There is seldom a situation where improvement cannot be made and often showing people how to make a start can make a huge difference to their lives.

Lorraine concluded: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who came along to our launch evening and who have wished us well in our new location at 2 Sullivan Place, Holywood. I would also like to welcome anyone interested in finding out more about Pilates to come to one of our classes which can be viewed online or call in for a timetable. Everyone is welcome from all ages and abilities.”

To view all classes and times, visit www.holywoodpilates.co.uk or call 028 90202 554.